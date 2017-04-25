High School Sports

Where will this Lynden speedster be burning up the track next spring?

Lynden senior Jasmyn Neria has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete for the Central Washington University track and field team next spring, according to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference website.

Neria won the Northwest Conference title in the 400 meters with a time of 59.14 seconds on Friday and Civic Stadium and helped the Lions’ 4x400 relay place third at the meet. Her time of 58.65 seconds at the April 1 Liberty Invite matches Cheney’s Alsatta Bakana for the state’s best Class 2A mark so far this spring and is the 12th-fastest time in all classifications.

Last spring she finished second at state in the 400 in 58.04 seconds, helped the Lions place second in the 4x200 relay at state and win a Class 2A state title in the 4x400 relay. She has placed in the top five at state in the 400 in her first three years as a Lion.

Neria also was a member of Lynden’s state championship basketball team last month, averaging 8.4 points per game.

Whatcom County Class of 2017 signings

Athlete

School

Sport

College

JazLynn Ahrens

Ferndale

Soccer

Whatcom CC

Anthony Ball

Blaine

Football

Puget Sound

T.J. Bass

Mount Baker

Football

Idaho

Fiona Dawson

Sehome

Soccer

Highline College

Payton Fowler

Squalicum

Soccer

Whatcom CC

Riley Fritsch

Blaine

Football

Pacific Lutheran

Peyton Fullner

Lynden

Soccer

Central Washington

Christina Funk

Sehome

Soccer

Central Washington

Jessica Ganow

Sehome

Volleyball

Skagit Valley College

Mariah Gonzalez

Lynden

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Kiana Gray

Meridian

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Patrick Hegarty

Ferndale

Football

Simon Fraser

Kayla Heidenreich

Bellingham

Soccer

Whatcom CC

Alice Hiebert

Bellingham

Soccer

Western Washington

Jacob Hommes

Lynden

Football

Northwestern College

Samantha Hruby

Sehome

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Matt James

Ferndale

Baseball

Yakima CC

Maxwell Jeffrey

Ferndale

Baseball

Corban

Bekah Jensen

Bellingham

Lacrosse

Fort Lewis

Jocelyn Johnson

Bellingham

Volleyball

Colorado School of Mines

Morgan Jones

Bellingham

Soccer

Evergreen State

Buddy Juneau

Ferndale

Baseball

Everett CC

Austin Kelstrup

Blaine

Football

College of the Canyons

Rowan King

Squalicum

Swimming

Pacific

Elisa Kooiman

Lynden

Basketball

Northwest Nazarene

Jalen Kortlever

Blaine

Football

Benedictine

Sophia Lawrence

Bellingham

Volleyball

George Fox

Winterhawk Leighton

Ferndale

Football

Central Washington

Payton Lunde

Meridian

Soccer

Whatcom CC

Damek Mitchell

Squalicum

Basketball

Lewis-Clark State

Jasmyn Neria

Lynden

Track and field

Central Washington

Ben Peterson

Squalicum

Football

Air Force

Brisen Pearson

Bellingham

Swimming

Southwest Oregon CC

Jared Phillips

Blaine

Football

Pacific Lutheran

Micaela Pimento

Meridian

Soccer

Whatcom CC

Justice Powell

Ferndale

Football

Simon Fraser

Mason Rathkamp

Sehome

Soccer

Western Washington

Rachel Sande

Nooksack Valley

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Mason Shaw

Ferndale

Baseball

Yakima CC

Gwen Schorr

Squalicum

Volleyball

Whatcom CC

Kendra Steele

Squalicum

Soccer

Portland

Tanner Steele

Lynden

Football

Carroll College

Elissa Vreugdenhil

Cornerstone Christian

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Whitney Walker

Ferndale

Beach volleyball

Texas A&M-Kingsville

Ruby Watson

Sehome

Cross country/track

Rice

Brody Weinheimer

Lynden

Football

Pacific Lutheran

Jack Wendling

Squalicum

Football

Central Washington

Drew Westford

Ferndale

Softball

Fairfield

Sydney Wong

Squalicum

Swimming

San Diego

Joe Worley

Bellingham

Soccer

Skagit Valley College

Jackson Zerba

Bellingham

Lacrosse

Westminster College

NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers, call 360-715-2286 or email sports@bhamherald.com.

