Where will this Lynden speedster be burning up the track next spring?

Lynden senior Jasmyn Neria has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete for the Central Washington University track and field team next spring, according to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference website.
Neria won the Northwest Conference title in the 400 meters with a time of 59.14 seconds on Friday and Civic Stadium and helped the Lions’ 4x400 relay place third at the meet. Her time of 58.65 seconds at the April 1 Liberty Invite matches Cheney’s Alsatta Bakana for the state’s best Class 2A mark so far this spring and is the 12th-fastest time in all classifications.
Last spring she finished second at state in the 400 in 58.04 seconds, helped the Lions place second in the 4x200 relay at state and win a Class 2A state title in the 4x400 relay. She has placed in the top five at state in the 400 in her first three years as a Lion.
Neria also was a member of Lynden’s state championship basketball team last month, averaging 8.4 points per game.
Whatcom County Class of 2017 signings
Athlete
School
Sport
College
JazLynn Ahrens
Ferndale
Soccer
Whatcom CC
Anthony Ball
Blaine
Football
Puget Sound
T.J. Bass
Mount Baker
Football
Idaho
Fiona Dawson
Sehome
Soccer
Highline College
Payton Fowler
Squalicum
Soccer
Whatcom CC
Riley Fritsch
Blaine
Football
Pacific Lutheran
Peyton Fullner
Lynden
Soccer
Central Washington
Christina Funk
Sehome
Soccer
Central Washington
Jessica Ganow
Sehome
Volleyball
Skagit Valley College
Mariah Gonzalez
Lynden
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Kiana Gray
Meridian
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Patrick Hegarty
Ferndale
Football
Simon Fraser
Kayla Heidenreich
Bellingham
Soccer
Whatcom CC
Alice Hiebert
Bellingham
Soccer
Western Washington
Jacob Hommes
Lynden
Football
Northwestern College
Samantha Hruby
Sehome
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Matt James
Ferndale
Baseball
Yakima CC
Maxwell Jeffrey
Ferndale
Baseball
Corban
Bekah Jensen
Bellingham
Lacrosse
Fort Lewis
Jocelyn Johnson
Bellingham
Volleyball
Colorado School of Mines
Morgan Jones
Bellingham
Soccer
Evergreen State
Buddy Juneau
Ferndale
Baseball
Everett CC
Austin Kelstrup
Blaine
Football
College of the Canyons
Rowan King
Squalicum
Swimming
Pacific
Elisa Kooiman
Lynden
Basketball
Northwest Nazarene
Jalen Kortlever
Blaine
Football
Benedictine
Sophia Lawrence
Bellingham
Volleyball
George Fox
Winterhawk Leighton
Ferndale
Football
Central Washington
Payton Lunde
Meridian
Soccer
Whatcom CC
Damek Mitchell
Squalicum
Basketball
Lewis-Clark State
Jasmyn Neria
Lynden
Track and field
Central Washington
Ben Peterson
Squalicum
Football
Air Force
Brisen Pearson
Bellingham
Swimming
Southwest Oregon CC
Jared Phillips
Blaine
Football
Pacific Lutheran
Micaela Pimento
Meridian
Soccer
Whatcom CC
Justice Powell
Ferndale
Football
Simon Fraser
Mason Rathkamp
Sehome
Soccer
Western Washington
Rachel Sande
Nooksack Valley
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Mason Shaw
Ferndale
Baseball
Yakima CC
Gwen Schorr
Squalicum
Volleyball
Whatcom CC
Kendra Steele
Squalicum
Soccer
Portland
Tanner Steele
Lynden
Football
Carroll College
Elissa Vreugdenhil
Cornerstone Christian
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Whitney Walker
Ferndale
Beach volleyball
Texas A&M-Kingsville
Ruby Watson
Sehome
Cross country/track
Rice
Brody Weinheimer
Lynden
Football
Pacific Lutheran
Jack Wendling
Squalicum
Football
Central Washington
Drew Westford
Ferndale
Softball
Fairfield
Sydney Wong
Squalicum
Swimming
San Diego
Joe Worley
Bellingham
Soccer
Skagit Valley College
Jackson Zerba
Bellingham
Lacrosse
Westminster College
NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers, call 360-715-2286 or email sports@bhamherald.com.
Comments