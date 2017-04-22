She hadn’t competed in 4 events yet this season; her competition hopes she won’t again

Lynden Christian High School’s Hannah Rusnak competed in four events for the first time this season at the 2017 Northwest Conference Track and Field Championships at Civic Stadium on Friday. She lost none of them.

The 18-year-old Rusnak won the 100 and 200-meter dashes, the long jump and the 100-meter hurdles, and entered three of the four events with the top seed time. Rusnak re-set her own meet record from a year ago in the 100-meter hurdles, clocking in with a time of 14. 26 seconds, nearly two seconds ahead of Ferndale’s Paige Devine.

Not bad considering the senior competed all day with tape around her left ankle, the leftovers of a sprain from last fall’s volleyball season.

“It’s nice to reap the results of training,” she said. “I was getting a little discouraged (this season), not being able to get to my personal records, but with the weather clearing up, I’m starting to drop my times.”

Rusnak heads to the University of Washington next year, where she intends to be a heptathlete – someone who competes in seven track and field events.

Sehome top team performances

Sehome High School claimed both the boys’ and girls’ titles overall. Lynden High School finished second in the boys’ division, with Squalicum taking runner-up in the girls’ division.