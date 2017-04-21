High School Sports

April 21, 2017 5:00 AM

It turns out a loss is exactly what he needed to return to championship form

By David Rasbach

It was during his sophomore year, two years ago, the Ferndale’s Ben Broselle said he decided he wanted to be “good” at wrestling.

By finishing sixth at Mat Classic at 160 pounds, he pretty much accomplished the modest goal of being good – then he set his sights on becoming great.

By winning back-to-back Class 3A state titles, it’s pretty safe to say Broselle certainly accomplished that goal.

“It’s amazing,” Broselle said after winning the 190-pound title in February at Mat Classic in Tacoma, backing up the 182-pound crown he won as a junior. “I wouldn’t have been happy if I didn’t win today, but looking back, it’s amazing to have won twice. When I started, I had no clue I’d get this far.”

The road to two-straight titles certainly wasn’t an easy one for Broselle, who admitted he needed a regular-season loss to Squalicum’s Brian Pullman to light a fire underneath himself.

“After the loss, I said to myself, ‘I have to get my stuff in gear or else the end of the season is not going to go well for me,’” Broselle said before Mat Classic.

Broselle went to work in the weight room, adding 10 pounds of mucle. His not only inspired himself to finish his high school wrestling career strong, as he stormed to sub-regional and regional tournament titles, but his determination helped motivate his teammates to send 13 wrestlers to the Tacoma Dome and a top-10 finish at state.

At state, Broselle breezed through the first three rounds, winning by sub-90-second pins in all three matches, before facing a war with Yelm’s Jeremy Smith in the championship match. Broselle ended up coming out on top 7-4 in a bout peppered with medical timeouts.

Not surprisingly, Broselle was selected first-team All-Northwest Conference in arguably the league’s top weight class this year over Pullman, who advanced to the state semifinals and placed third, and Class 2A state finalist Brody Weinheimer from Lynden.

All-Whatcom County Boys Wrestlers of the Year

2005-06: Sam Zylstra, Nooksack Valley

2006-07: Steven Ayers, Sehome

2007-08: McKray Jones, Bellingham

2008-09: Reid Chivers, Bellingham

2009-10: Tim Barron, Squalicum

2010-11: Alec Postlewait, Mount Baker

2011-12: Jeremy Korthuis, Lynden

2012-13: Caleb Johnson, Blaine

2013-14: Mikey Antczak, Blaine

2014-15: Caleb Frey, Blaine

2015-16: Ben Broselle, Ferndale

2016-17: Ben Broselle, Ferndale

All-Whatcom County Boys Wrestling first team

Wrestler

Class

School

Yr.

Brayden Charette

106

Squalicum

Jr.

Placed seventh in Class 3A at Mat Classic XXIX after going 3-2 at the state tournament ... Won his weight class at the 3A Region 1 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected first-team All-NWC at 106 pounds.

Jase Cooper

113

Squalicum

Jr.

Placed sixth in Class 3A at Mat Classic XXIX after going 3-3 at the state tournament ... Placed second in his weight class at the 3A Region 1 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected first-team All-NWC at 113 pounds.

Broc Graves

120

Ferndale

Sr.

Advanced to Mat Classic XXIX before losing both his matches and seeing his season come to a close ... Placed second in his weight class at the 3A Region 1 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected first-team All-NWC at 120 pounds ... Helped Ferndale place ninth at state.

Josh Coballes

126

Ferndale

Jr.

Advanced to Mat Classic XXIX and went 1-2 to see his season come to a close ... Placed second in his weight class at the 3A Region 1 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected second-team All-NWC at 126 pounds ... Helped Ferndale place ninth at state.

Eli Croy

132

Ferndale

Jr.

Placed third in Class 3A at Mat Classic XXIX after going 5-1 at the state tournament ... Won his weight class at the 3A Region 1 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected second-team All-NWC at 132 pounds ... Helped Ferndale place ninth at state.

Colton Economy

132

Blaine

Sr.

Placed third in Class 2A at Mat Classic XXIX after going 4-1 at the state tournament ... Won his weight class at the 2A Region 2 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected first-team All-NWC at 132 pounds ... Helped Blaine place eighth at state.

Jake Cheney

138

Meridian

Jr.

Advanced to Mat Classic XXIX and went 1-2 to see his season come to a close ... Placed second in his weight class at the 1A Region 2 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected second-team All-NWC at 138 pounds.

Jaden Schwartz

145

Ferndale

So.

Placed sixth in Class 3A at Mat Classic XXIX after going 2-3 at the state tournament ... Won his weight class at the 3A Region 1 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected first-team All-NWC at 145 pounds ... Helped Ferndale place ninth at state.

Noah Saenz

152

Ferndale

Sr.

Advanced to Mat Classic XXIX before losing both his matches and seeing his season come to a close ... Placed fourth in his weight class at the 3A Region 1 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected first-team All-NWC at 152 pounds.

Joseph Jefferson

160

Bellingham

Sr.

Advanced to Mat Classic XXIX and went 1-2 to see his season come to a close ... Placed fourth in his weight class at the 2A Region 2 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected first-team All-NWC at 160 pounds.

Riley Fritsch

170

Blaine

Sr.

Placed fifth in Class 2A at Mat Classic XXIX after going 3-2 at the state tournament ... Won his weight class at the 2A Region 2 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected first-team All-NWC at 170 pounds ... Helped Blaine place eighth at state.

Pavel Kolbert

170

Ferndale

Sr.

Placed eighth in Class 3A at Mat Classic XXIX after going 2-3 at the state tournament ... Placed second in his weight class at the 3A Region 1 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected second-team All-NWC at 170 pounds ... Helped Ferndale place ninth at state.

Alex Cleary

182

Ferndale

Jr.

Advanced to Mat Classic XXIX before losing both his matches and seeing his season come to a close ... Won his weight class at the 3A Region 1 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected first-team All-NWC at 182 pounds.

Brian Pullman

195

Squalicum

Jr.

Placed third in Class 3A at Mat Classic XXIX after going 4-1 at the state tournament ... Placed third in his weight class at the 3A Region 1 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected second-team All-NWC at 195 pounds.

Brody Weinheimer

195

Lynden

Sr.

Placed second in Class 2A at Mat Classic XXIX after going 3-1 at the state tournament, losing by just one point (3-2) in the 195-pound championship match ... Won his weight class at the 2A Region 2 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected second-team All-NWC at 195 pounds.

Saul Magallon

220

Blaine

Jr.

Won the Class 3A 220-pound state title, out pointing River Ridge’s Blayne Haderman 3-1 in the title bout ... Won his weight class at the 2A Region 2 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected first-team All-NWC at 220 pounds ... Helped Blaine place eighth at state.

Braxton Shannon

220

Mount Baker

Sr.

Placed eighth in Class 1A at Mat Classic XXIX after going 2-3 at the state tournament ... Placed third in his weight class at the 1A Region 2 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected honorable mention All-NWC at 220 pounds.

Dominick Mack

285

Squalicum

So.

Placed eighth in Class 3A at Mat Classic XXIX after going 2-3 at the state tournament ... Placed third in his weight class at the 3A Region 1 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected first-team All-NWC at 285 pounds.

Tyson Mergel

285

Nooksack Valley

Sr.

Placed eighth in Class 1A at Mat Classic XXIX after going 2-3 at the state tournament ... Placed third in his weight class at the 1A Region 2 Tournament to advance to state ... Selected first-team All-NWC at 285 pounds.

