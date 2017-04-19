High School Sports

April 19, 2017 5:00 AM

He wasn’t the the county’s first dual champion, but he did break new ground this year

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

It’s been a few years since a Whatcom County swimmer won a pair of individual state titles in the same year.

Sehome’s Cole Avery was the last to do it in 2012, when he won titles in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley, following in the footsteps of the Mariners Austin Fish, who accomplished the same feat in 2010 and ’11.

Add Bellingham’s Brisen Pearson to that list, as he won Class 2A titles in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly in February.

“It was a dream for me, but I knew it was a dream I could accomplish if I set my mind to it, “ Pearson said after the state championships.

Not surpringly, Pearson has been selected The Bellingham Herald’s All-Whatcom County Boys’ Swimmer of the Year, becoming the first Red Raider to earn the honor.

After out touching Highline’s Tyler Goodspeed for the fastest state preliminary time in the 50 freestyle by just six hundredths of a second, Pearson, a senior, stretched it out to win by nearly a third of a second in the championships with his time of 21.19 seconds, saying he knew “I had it at my turn.”

It was a dream for me, but I knew it was a dream I could accomplish if I set my mind to it.

Bellingham swimmer Brisen Pearson

Two events later, Pearson once again went head-to-head with Goodspeed after bettering him by six hundredths of a second in the 100 fly prelims. This time he left no doubt with a title-time of 50.41 seconds – more than a second ahead of Goodspeed.

Pearson also set the Class 2A Bi-District Championship record in the 50 freestyle a week earlier with his winning time of 21.54 seconds and the meet and Anacortes pool records in the 100 butterfly with a time of 51.52 seconds in the preliminaries before just missing his own mark by five hundredths of a second a day later in winning the event.

Pearson, who will swim for Southwest Oregon Community College in Coos Bay next year, was a first-team All-Northwest Conference pick in both events.

All-Whatcom County Boys Swimmers of the Year

2005-06: Colin Flynn, Sehome

2006-07: Colin Flynn, Sehome

2007-08: Colin Flynn, Sehome

2008-09: Austin Fish, Sehome

2009-10: Austin Fish, Sehome

2010-11: Austin Fish, Sehome

2011-12: Cole Avery, Sehome

2012-13: Patrick Gregory, Sehome

2013-14: Isaiah Grambo, Sehome

2014-15: Isaiah Grambo, Sehome

2015-16: Jonathan Hegeberg, Squalicum

2016-17: Brisen Pearson, Bellingham

All-Whatcom County Boys Swimming first team

Swimmer

Event

School

Yr.

Franz Allendorfer

100 backstroke

Squalicum

Jr.

Finished 21st in the 100 backstroke preliminaries at the Class 3A State Championships in 57.29 seconds ... Also finished 14th in the 100 butterfly at state in 54.72 seconds ... Selected second-team All-NWC in the 100 backstroke and third-team in the 400 freestyle relay.

Rudi Berry

100 freestyle

Sehome

Jr.

Finished 15th in the 100 freestyle at the Class 2A State Championships in 51.83 seconds ... Swam legs on the Mariners’ fourth-place 200 freestyle relay and sixth-place 400 freestyle relay ... Selected second-team All-NWC in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.

Ean Chalfie

200 freestyle

Sehome

Jr.

Finished 16th in the 200 freestyle at the Class 2A State Championships in 1:57.04 ... Also finished 20th in the 100 freestyle preliminaries at state in 52.80 seconds ... Swam a leg on the Mariners’ sixth-place 400 freestyle relay at state ... Selected second-team All-NWC in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay and third-team in the 100 freestyle.

Wilson Dierdorff

Diving

Squalicum

Sr.

Placed sixth in diving at the Class 3A State Championships with 341.00 points ... Selected first-team All-NWC in diving.

Alexander Evans

Relays

Sehome

Jr.

Swam a leg on Sehome’s fourth-place 200 freestyle relay at the Class 2A State Championships, which finished in 1:31.86 ... Selected second-team All-NWC in the 200 freestyle relay.

Eli Hill

100 breaststroke

Blaine

Sr.

Finished 19th in the 100 breaststroke preliminaries at the Class 2A State Championships in 1:07.17 ... Selected third-team All-NWC in the 100 breaststroke.

Payton Johnson

500 freestyle

Sehome

Jr.

Finished 11th in the 500 freestyle at the Class 2A State Championships in 5:03.94 ... Also finished 15th in the 200 freestyle at state in 1:55.34 ... Selected first-team All-NWC in the 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle.

Dean Kim

200 individual medley

Sehome

So.

Finished 11th in the 200 IM at the Class 2A Bi-District Championships in 2:16.36 ... Swam a leg on the Mariner’s 11th-place 200 medley relay at state ... Selected second-team All-NWC in the 200 medley relay.

David Leung

100 butterfly

Sehome

Sr.

Finished 11th in the 100 butterfly at the Class 2A State Championships in 54.16 seconds ... Swam legs on the Mariners’ fourth-place 200 freestyle relay, sixth-place 400 freestyle relay and 11th-place 200 medley relay at state ... Selected second-team All-NWC in all three relays.

Christopher Lo

Relays

Sehome

Sr.

Swam a leg on Sehome’s 11th-place 200 medley relay at the Class 2A State Championships, which finished in 1:46.27 ... Selected second-team All-NWC in the 200 medley relay.

Brian Whitney

50 freestyle

Sehome

Sr.

Placed fifth in the 50 freestyle at the Class 2A State Championships in 22.43 seconds ... Swam legs on the Mariners’ fourth-place 200 freestyle relay, sixth-place 400 freestyle relay and 11th-place 200 medley relay at state ... Selected third-team All-NWC in the 50 freestyle and second-team in all three relays.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game 1:39

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game
TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships 2:30

TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships
Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title 1:37

Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

View More Video

Sports Videos