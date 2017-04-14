Lack of energy leads to scoreless draw for Meridian, Lynden Christian

Meridian coach Joe Spencer said he felt his team didn’t capitalize on its chances in a 0-0 tie with Lynden Christian on Thursday at Meridian High School.
“I’m more disappointed in our lack of energy,” Spencer said. “Lynden Christian was fairly prepared but today our energy was the issue.”
Meridian’s bright spot was senior goalie Pargot Singh’s play. Singh has been learning the position this year and ended the game with 10 saves.
Spencer said his team came out with better energy in the second half, but couldn’t take advantage of scoring opportunities.
Sedro-Woolley 5, Blaine 1 – Adrian Vasquez scored a hat trick for the Cubs as the visiting Borderites lost a Northwest Conference game. Colton Economy scored Blaine’s only goal in the 70th minute on a penalty kick. The Borderites played most of the game with only 10 players due to a player receiving a red card.
Squalicum 3, Ferndale 1 – Tyler Hughes had assists on two of Squalicum’s goals to help the Storm earn a Northwest Conference win. Hughes assisted Ben Peterson’s goal in the 12th minute and Mason Lloyd’s goal in the 65th minute. Justice Chala netted Squalicum’s third goal on an assist by Cole Nielsen.
Bellingham 2, Burlington-Edison 1 – Grant Rienstra scored two goals on host Bellingham’s Senior Night to help give the Red Raiders a Northwest Conference win. Rienstra’s first goal was in the 14th minute on an assist by Keenan Knuuttila, and his second came on a corner kick just before halftime.
Anacortes 6, Nooksack Valley 2 – The host Pioneers lost a Northwest Conference game against the Seahawks.
Baseball
Anacortes 12, Mount Baker 0 (5 innings) – After playing two games earlier in the week, host Mount Baker’s pitching staff was short handed against Anacortes. The Seahawks led 9-0 by the top of the third inning, and then tacked on three more runs to end the game in five innings. Caleb Forbes and Grant Balvanz were the only Mountaineer players to record hits.
Boys’ soccer scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
10-0-0
76-0-0
Bellingham (2A)
8-2-0
6-1-0
Sehome (2A)
5-2-3
5-0-2
Lynden (2A)
7-2-1
5-1-1
Anacortes (2A)
6-2-1
5-1-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-2-2
4-2-1
Meridian (1A)
4-4-1
3-3-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
3-5-2
2-4-1
Blaine (2A)
3-6-1
2-4-1
Ferndale (3A)
3-6-1
2-5-0
Mount Baker (1A)
1-6-1
1-4-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-6-1
1-5-1
Lakewood (2A)
2-7-0
0-6-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-9-0
0-7-0
Baseball scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden (2A)
11-0
7-0
Blaine (2A)
11-0
6-0
Anacortes (2A)
8-4
6-1
Ferndale (3A)
6-7
4-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
7-5
4-3
Meridian (1A)
7-5
4-3
Sehome (2A)
7-6
3-4
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-9
3-4
Squalicum (3A)
6-6
3-5
Nooksack Valley (1A)
4-8
3-5
Lynden Christian (1A)
6-5
2-5
Bellingham (2A)
4-10
2-5
Lakewood (2A)
1-8
1-5
Mount Baker (1A)
2-10
1-7
Anacortes 12, Mount Baker 0 (5 innings)
Anacortes
054
120
0
—
12
7
0
Mount Baker
000
000
0
—
0
3
2
WP: Ty Saunders. LP: Greg Day. Highlights: Mount Baker: Caleb Forbes 2-2; Grant Balvanz 1-2.
