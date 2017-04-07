2,000 meters, five barriers, one water pit ... and a dozen goldfish; sound like fun?

It’s not a sight you’ll see at a high school track meet in Washington state all that often.
Of course, the fact that only two high school meets in the state each year – last week’s Don Holder Relays in Yakima and Saturday’s Birger Solberg Invitational at Civic Stadium – actually stage the steeplechase, means there aren’t a whole lot of opportunities.
Sehome coach Kevin Ryan still vividly remembers former standout distance runner Brittany Gappa – just a freshman or sophomore at the time – taking off her track shoes after running the event and wading into the water hazard to go fishing for goldfish.
That’s right, there are about a dozen goldfish swimming in the water hazard – none of which, Ryan said, have been harmed by the running of the event since they became an annual addition to the Birger Solberg steeplechase thanks to former area coach Nic Castona.
“It’s something that’s fun for the kids,” Ryan said. “We heard that it was being done at a couple other meets, so Nic decided to start it here. It’s fun to watch the little kids go in and fish out a goldfish and take it home. You see kids out there with fish nets; it’s a fun atmosphere – it makes it more of a community event.”
Hosting the event, which the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association does not list among its postseason events, also is a fun wrinkle, making the Birger Solberg a little more unique.
The steeplechase is a distance event – 2,000 meters in this case – that is run on the track surface. While making laps around the track, competitors must navigate five obstacles, or hurdles, including one that has a water pit just beyond it.
Most high school track and field facilities don’t have an area for the water hazard, but seeing as how Civic is utilized by Western Washington University and the steeplechase is a collegiate event, there’s an opportunity to hold the event at the Birger Solberg.
“We don’t get a lot of kids that train a lot for it or even know that much about the event,” Ryan said. “It’s much more difficult than people think. People think it will be a ton of fun. They they try to run it, and they realize it’s a lot of fun like a bad camping trip. They end up finishing the race completely spent and maybe a little banged up and dripping wet.”
The biggest challenge is pacing yourself over the obstacles, particularly the one right before the water pit. Most runners will need to step up on the barrier with at least one foot – some could use two – so that they can jump out as far as possible into a water pit that gets shallower the further away from the barrier you go.
“You need coordination and practice, especially, to take it in stride,” Ryan said. “And because it’s not run all that much, not a whole lot of high school runners practice it. For us, we usually see cross-country runners that do hurdles try to do the event. They have that distance running background but also know how to time a hurdle and take it in stride. But it’s a really difficult race to pace.”
Emma Clark ran the event last year for Sehome and placed third, and Ryan said he expects her to run it again Saturday.
Because it is run at the college level, Saturday’s steeplechase offers competitors with aspirations of running the event at the next level an opportunity to record a time to show recruiters. Last year the event drew 15 boys runners and seven girls, and Ryan said he expects more Saturday.
Organizers also offer a quick crash course for competitors taught by former college steeplechase runners.
“We want to make sure everyone takes this as a serious event,” Ryan said. “We don’t want anybody jumping up on the barrier and posing, or anything like that. We’ve had a couple runners clip a step and go down in the water, but you see that in the Olympics, too. This is a very tough event to run.”
It’s not the only “unusual” high school event at the Birger Solberg, which also hosts a boys 4x200 relay – an event the WIAA also doesn’t typically run, though it does host a girls 4x200 – and boys and girls 4x800 relays.
But the steeplechase is the only one that gives competitors a chance to head home with a new pet.
Birger Solberg Invitational
When: 10 a.m. first event, Saturday
Where: Civic Stadium
Whatcom County schools: Belligham, Blaine, Lynden Christian, Mount Baker, Nooksack Valley, Sehome scheduled to participate
Tickets: $6 adults, $3 seniors/children (12 and under)/students with ASB card
