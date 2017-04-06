She helped Squalicum finish second in the NWC; now she hopes to give WCC a boost

Squalicum senior Gwen Shorr on Tuesday signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for Whatcom Community College next fall.
Shorr, an outside hitter who averaged approximately nine kills and 15 digs per match, according to her mother, Valerie Shorr, helped the Storm finish second in the Northwest Conference with a 15-5 mark overall and advance to the championship match of the Class 3A Northwest District Tournament. In only its second trip to state, Squalicum advanced to the quarterfinals, before dropping two straight matches.
