None of Squalicum’s players were even born when this winless streak began; now it’s over

On March 14, the Squalicum boys golf team shot a team score of 436 at Sudden Valley Golf and Country Club, beating out second-place Bellingham by 6 strokes, as well as Anacortes, Lynden, Meridian, Nooksack Valley and Sedro-Woolley.
Nice way to open the season, right?
Even nicer when your figure in it may have been the program’s first tournament win, ever, according to an email from coach Brian Weeda. According to Weeda’s email, neither the pro at Sudden Valley nor anyone else could recall the Storm having won a boys golf tournament since the school opened in 1998. That includes the players, who likely weren’t even born when the school opened.
Now that it’s tasted victory, Squalicum wasn’t satisfied with dropping back into the pack – the Storm went out and won the Bellingham City Championship over Bellingham and Sehome on Tuesday at Bellingham Golf and Country Club. Jason Lowry led the way, earning medalist honors with a 77.
Squalicum will look to keep rolling at 12:30 p.m. Thursday when it takes on the other nine high school boys programs from Whatcom County in the Birger Solberg Tournament at Bellingham Golf and Country Club.
