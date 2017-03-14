5 Whatcom County players selected for all-state game

Lummi’s Trazil Lane, the Class 1B Player of the Year, headlines a list of five Whatcom County seniors who have been selected to play in the 2017 Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association All-State Games.
Lane led the Blackhawks to a 23-4 record and the state title game and will play for the Class 1B All-Stars Saturday at Mountlake Terrace.
Squalicum’s Damek Mitchell will play for the Class 3A team, and Grant Rubbert of Lynden Christian and T.J. Bass and Grant Balvanz of Mount Baker are on the Class 1A roster.
Jesse Keltner of Anacortes was the only Northwest Conference player named to the Class 2A team.
The boys’ games will be played Saturday at Mountlake Terrace High School. The 1B vs. 2B game will be at 2 p.m.; the 1A vs. 2A game will be at 4 p.m., and the 3A vs. 4A game will begin at 6 p.m.
The Washington State Girls’ Basketball Coaches Assocation also will host its all-state games on Saturday at King’s High School.
Lynden Christian coach Brady Bomber will be on the bench for the Class 1A team. Brandy Smith of Class 2A Burlington-Edison was the only Northwest Conference player selected to play.
The girls’ games will be played Saturday at King’s High School. The 1B vs. 2B game will be at 2 p.m.; the 1A vs. 2A game will be at 4 p.m., and the 3A vs. 4A team will begin at 6 p.m.
Tickets for both games will cost $10 for adults and $6 for students.
