Lynden’s Kooiman named WIAA Athlete of Week

Lynden girls basketball standout Elisa Kooiman was selected Athlete of the Week by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association for her outstanding performance at the Class 2A state tournament last week.
Kooiman, a senior, averaged 17.7 points in leading the Lions to the 2A girls state championship March 4 in Yakima. Kooiman was named the Tournament MVP and had 14 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in Lynden’s 44-36 win over rival Burlington-Edison in the final.
It was her second Athlete of the Week award at the state tournament, following her honor in 2016.
She will continue her basketball career at Northwest Nazarene College.
