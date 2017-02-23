Which Whatcom County wrestlers were selected to the All-Northwest Conference team?

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street Pause

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near in San Jose area

1:46 CPAC goers talk Trump controversies

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?