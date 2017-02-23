Which Whatcom County wrestlers were selected to the All-Northwest Conference team?

After winning state wrestling titles at Mat Classic Saturday in Tacoma, Ferndale’s Ben Broselle and Blaine’s Saul Magallon were selected first-team All-Northwest Conference by the league’s coaches Thursday.
Brosell won the Class 3A 195-pound title – his second state crown – while Magallon claimed the Class 2A 220-pound title.
Brosell was joined on the first team by fellow Golden Eagles Alex Cleary (182 pounds), Noah Saenz (co-152-pound selection), Jaden Schwartz (145) and Broc Graves (120). Cleary, Saenz and Graves advanced to state, while Schwartz took sixth in his bracket.
Magallon was joined on the first team by Borderite teammates Colton Economy (132) and Riley Fritsch (170). Economy took third at the 2A state tournament, while Fritsch placed fifth.
Squalicum placed three wrestlers on the first team, with Brayden Charette (106), Jase Cooper (113) and Dominick Mack (285) honored. Cooper took sixth at the 3A state tournament, while Charette placed seventh. Mack, who shared first-team honors in his weight class, placed eighth at state.
Nooksack Valley’s Tyson Mergel, who placed eighth in the 1A tournament, shared 285-pound first-team honors with Mack.
Bellingham’s Joseph Jefferson was selected first-team at 160 pounds, while Burlington-Edison’s Ty Peth (126) and Sedro-Woolley’s Michael Leger (138) and Noah Stroosma (152) rounded out the first team.
Whatcom County second-team picks included: Blaine’s Derrek Camba (138) and Matt McCauley (145); Ferndale’s Josh Coballes (126), Eli Croy (132) and Pavel Kolbert (170); Lynden’s Pablo Martinez (120), Johnathan Lara (152) and Brody Weinheimer (195); Meridian’s Jake Cheney (138) and Manny Sabalza (160); and Squalicum’s Brian Pullman (195) and Dan Angel (285).
All-Northwest Conference Wrestling Team
First team
106: Brayden Charette (Squalicum)
113: Jase Cooper (Squalicum)
120: Broc Graves (Ferndale)
126: Ty Peth (Burlington-Edison)
132: Colton Economy (Blaine)
138: Michael Leger (Sedro-Woolley)
145: Jaden Schwartz (Ferndale)
152: Noah Saenz (Ferndale) and Noah Stroosma (Sedro-Woolley)
160: Joseph Jefferson (Bellingham)
170: Riley Fritsch (Blaine)
182: Alex Cleary (Ferndale)
195: Ben Broselle (Ferndale)
220: Saul Magallon (Blaine)
285: Dominick Mack (Squalicum) and Tyson Mergel (Nooksack Valley)
Second team
106: John Seth (Lakewood)
113: Isaac Lopez (Burlington-Edison)
120: Pablo Martinez (Lynden)
126: Josh Coballes (Ferndale)
132: Eli Croy (Ferndale)
138: Derrek Camba (Blaine) and Jake Cheney (Meridian)
145: Matt McCauley (Blaine)
152: Johnathan Lara (Lynden)
160: Manny Sabalza (Meridian)
170: Pavel Kolbert (Ferndale)
182: Riley Schwartz (Sedro-Woolley)
195: Brody Weinheimer (Lynden) abd Brian Pullman (Squalicum)
220: Michael Haynes (Sedro-Woolley)
285: Dan Angel (Squalicum)
Honorable mention
106: Indiana Casas (Bellingham)
113: Davis Cook (Burlington-Edison), Jordan Berry (Sedro-Woolley), Elijah Marquez (SHS), Jaiden Bundy (Squalicum)
120: Cole Helgerson (Sedro-Woolley)
126: Connor Rogers (Anacortes), Valentin Villalobos (Nooksack Valley)
132: Skyler Isaacson (Mount Baker), Ryan Slaughter (Ferndale)
138: Carson Trolinder (Ferndale), JesusTorrero (Mount Baker)
145: Noah Richardson (Meridian), Aidan Button (Blaine), Jonathan Sanchez (Mount Baker), Zack Aketch (Bellingham)
160: Jordan Cristelli (Ferndale)
170: Conner Smith (Anacortes)
182: Jakob Fleury (Burlington-Edison), Elijah Adams (Anacortes), Julian Gonzalez (Blaine)
195: Oscar Madrigal (Meridian)
220: Nate Slaton (Ferndale), Braxton Shannon (Mount Baker), Luke Winter (Nooksack Valley), Justin McAuley (Squalicum), Porter Schmidt (Blaine)
285: Sven Lukner (Sedro-Woolley), Spencer Crosswhite (Ferndale), Ethan Valum (Mount Baker)
