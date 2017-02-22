High School Sports

February 22, 2017 2:10 PM

Which Whatcom County swimmers were two-time first-team All-NWC selections?

By David Rasbach

After winning a pair Class 2A state titles on Saturday, Bellingham’s Brisen Pearson was a two-time first-team selection on the All-Northwest Conference Boys Swimming Team released Wednesday.

Pearson was selected first team in the 50 freestyle (21.19 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (50.41) seconds – the two events he won titles in last weekend.

Sehome’s Payton Johnson also was a two-time first team selection in the 200 freestyle, (1:54.76) and 500 freestyle (5:03.82). Johnson finished 11th in the 500 at state and 15th in the 200.

Squalicum diver Wilson Dierdorff was the only other Whatcom County first-team selection (341.00 points).

Anacortes, which finished third behind Kingston and Steilacoom at state, swept the remaining first-team spots, including all three relays. Also earning first-team nods were Beau Omdal in the 200 individual medley (2:01.16), Nathan Mathes in the 100 freestyle (48.01 seconds), Emmett Moore in the 100 backstroke (54.50) and Maksym Bondar in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.23).

Sehome swept the relay second-team selections, with Dean Kim, Christopher Lo, David Leung and Brian Whitney getting the nod in the 200 medley; Leung, Alexander Evans, Rudi Berry and Whitney recognized in the 200 freestyle; and Berry, Ean Chalfie, Leung and Whitner earning second-team honors in the 400 freestyle.

Other Whatcom County second-team selections were Chalfie in the 200 freestyle, Bellingham’s Brennan Drew in diving, Berry in the 100 freestyle and Squalicum’s Franz Allendorfer in the 100 backstroke.

All-Northwest Conference Boys Swim Team

First team

200 medley relay: Anacortes (Chris Bowlin, Jacob Hoxie, Emmett Moore, James Drew) 1:41.34

200 freestyle: Payton Johnson (Sehome) 1:54.76

200 IM: Beau Omdal (Anacortes) 2:01.16

50 freestyle: Brisen Pearson (Bellingham) 21.19

Diving: Wilson Dierdorff (Squalicum) 341.00

100 butterfly: Brisen Pearson (Bellingham) 50.41

100 freestyle: Nathan Mathes (Anacortes) 48.01

500 freestyle: Payton Johnson (Sehome) 5:03.82

200 freestyle relay: Anacortes (Beau Omdal, Jacob Erickson, James Drew, Nathan Mathes) 1:31.42

100 backstroke: Emmett Moore (Anacortes), 54.50

100 breststroke: Maksym Bondar (Anacortes) 1:01.23

400 freestyle relay: Anacortes (Beau Omdal, Spencer Snowman, Emmett Moore, Nathan Mathes) 3:21.98

Second team

200 medley relay: Sehome (Dean Kim, Christopher Lo, David Leung, Brian Whitney) 1:45.45.

200 freestyle: Ean Chalfie (Sehome) 1:55.88

200 IM: Maksym Bondar (Anacortes) 2:05.05

50 freestyle: Nathan Mathes (Anacortes) 21.76

Diving: Brennan Drew (Bellingham) 331.20

100 butterfly: Emmett Moore (Anacortes) 52.08

100 freestyle: Rudi Berry (Sehome) 51.65

500 freestyle: James Drew (Anacortes) 5:19.29

200 freestyle relay: Sehome (David Leung, Alexander Evans, Rudi Berry, Brian Whitney 1:31.86

100 backstroke: Franz Allendorfer (Squalicum) 56.63

100 breststroke: Jacob Hoxie (Anacortes) 1:01.58

400 freestyle relay: Sehome (Rudi Berry, Ean Chalfie, David Leung, Brian Whitney) 3:25.20

Third team

200 medley relay: Burlington-Edison (Charlie Rasco, Jun Ochiai, Luke Husband, Henry Rasco) and Squalicum (Franz Allendorfer, Jacob Weston, Logan Cucksey, Winter Gariss) 1:49.16

200 freestyle: Spencer Snowman (Anacortes) 1:56.34

200 IM: Jacob Hoxie (Anacortes) 2:12.00

50 freestyle: Brian Whitney (Sehome) 22.43

Diving: Brett Carlson (Sedro Woolley) 285.00

100 butterfly: Beau Omdal (Anacortes) 53.56

100 freestyle: Ean Chalfie (Sehome) 52.80

500 freestyle: Spencer Snowman (Anacortes) 5:21.82

200 freestyle relay: Burlington-Edison (Luke Husband, Henry Rasco, Charlie Rasco, Jun Ochiai) 1:36.86

100 backstroke: Chris Bowlin (Anacortes) 58.33

100 breststroke: Eli Hill (Blaine) 1:07.03

400 freestyle relay: Lynden (Matthews Mak, Nick Kildall, Cole Crabtree, Jaegar Elias) 3:45.65

