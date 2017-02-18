Whatcom wrestlers grab three state titles

Three Whatcom County wrestlers won state championships and a fourth took second at the Mat Classic on Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.
Blaine High School’s Saul Magallon claimed the 220-pound championship in Class 2A with a 3-1 decision over River Ridge’s Blayne Haderman. Ben Broselle of Ferndale claimed his second consecutive title in 3A at 195 with a hard-fought 7-4 decision over Jeremy Smith of Yelm.
In the girls division, Mt. Baker’s Emma Bruntil pinned Nadia Medvinsky of Redmond midway through the second round to win the 135 title.
The fourth local wrestler to reach the finals wasn’t as fortunate. Brody Weinheimer of Lynden lost a heartbreaking 3-2 decision to TJ Martinez of Othello. Weinheimer had been dominant earlier in the tournament, pinning two opponents within a minute and beating another 11-1, but the top-ranked Martinez did just enough to win.
Blaine was the top Whatcom County team in 2A, finishing eighth with 56 points while Ferndale tallied 67 points to finish ninth in 3A. Mt. Baker’s girls finished fourth with 57 points.
A total of 21 area wrestlers made it to the second day, including six girls other than Bruntil.
Kali Spady of Lynden pinned Mariya Gaither of Rogers to claim third place at 145,
Mount Baker teammates Gabriella Mata (110) and Korbyn Cadle (120) along with Nooksack Valley’s Lynette Samano (125) each took home a sixth place medal. Mata lost to Mariah Garcia of Ward in the final match, while Granger’s Mayu Molina stopped Cadle and Samano was decisioned by Graham-Kapowsin’s Galiela Valencia. Nooksack Valley’s Grace Himango finished eighth at 190.
In boys 3A, Ben Pullman of Squalicum finished third at 195, right behind Broselle and Smith, edging Mt. Spokane’s Mason Miethe, 5-3 in overtime.
Three other Storm wrestlers placed. Brayden Charlette claimed seventh at 106 with a 10-4 victory over Brock Allen of Peninsula while teammate Jase Cooper took sixth at 113 after a 5-2 loss to Gavin Stewart of Yelm in his final bout. Dominick Mack was eighth at 285.
Ferndale’s Jaden Schwartz fell to Liam Walker of Kamiakin, 11-7, and finished sixth at 145. Pavel Kolbert of Ferndale claimed eighth after losing to Evergreen’s Dylan Goodpaster at 170.
In boys 2A, Blaine’s Colton Economy took third with a pin of Cesar Brizuela of Wapato at 132 while teammate Riley Fritsch outscored Ephrata’s Cole Spencer 9-4.
Comments