Mat Classic wrestling gallery

Mount Baker's Korbyn Cadle, top, wrestles Meridian's Julie De La Cruz in the consolation bracket of the girls' 120-pound division at Mat Classic XXIX on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Tacoma Dome. De La Cruz won the match and went on to take fourth while Cadle finished sixth.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Blaine's Saul Magallon celebrates after defeating River Ridge's Blayne Haderman to win the 2A 220-pound state championship at Mat Classic XXIX on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Tacoma Dome.
Mount Baker's Emma Bruntil celebrates after pinning Redmond's Nadia Medvinsky in the girls' 135-pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Tacoma Dome. Bruntil pinned all of her opponents at state on her way to winning her second consecutive title.
Ferndale's Ben Broselle raises his arms in the air after defeating Yelm's Jeremy Smith to earn his second consecutive 3A state championship at Mat Classic XXIX on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Tacoma Dome.
Ferndale's Ben Broselle shakes hands with his coach Caleb Schlack after winning a state championship at Mat Classic XXIX on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Tacoma Dome.
Mount Baker's Emma Bruntil presses Redmond's Nadia Medvinsky face into the mat in the girls' 135 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Tacoma Dome. Bruntil pinned all of her opponents at state on her way to winning her second consecutive title.
Ferndale's Ben Broselle controls Yelm's Jeremy Smith as he attempts to escape during the 3A 195-pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Tacoma Dome. Broselle was victorious earning his second consecutive state title.
A small amount of blood stains the shirt of a Blaine coach after a round of hugs from state champion Saul Magallon at Mat Classic XXIX on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Tacoma Dome.
Lynden's Brody Weinheimer raises his arms in the air after earning a spot in the 2A 220-pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Tacoma Dome.
Blaine's Saul Magallon attempts a takedown on River Ridge's Blayne Haderman on his way to winning the 2A 220-pound state championship at Mat Classic XXIX on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Tacoma Dome.
Mount Baker's Emma Bruntil looks toward the crowd a moment after pinning Redmond's Nadia Medvinsky in the girls' 135-pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Tacoma Dome. Bruntil pinned all of her opponents at state on her way to winning her second consecutive title.
Squalicum's Jase Cooper wrestles Yelm's Gavin Stewart for fifth place in the 3A 113-pound bracket at Mat Classic XXIX on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Tacoma Dome.
Lynden's Brody Weinheimer pins Mountlake Terrace's Reyne Mack to earn a spot in the 2A 220-pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Tacoma Dome.
