Bellingham’s Pearson finishes first in two state qualifying swim events

Bellingham’s Brisen Pearson set himself up well for Saturday’s Class 2A State Tournament Finals as he won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly in Friday’s preliminaries at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Pearson set the time to beat in the 50 free at 21.24 seconds. His time in the 100 fly was 51.30.
Bellingham also had Brennan Drew place second in diving with a score of 165.40.
Also moving on to the finals are two Sehome relay teams. In the 400 freestyle, the team of Rudi Berry, Ean Chalfie, David Leung and Brian Whitney finished fourth in 3 minutes, 26.19 seconds. The 200 freestyle team of Leung, Berry, Whitney and Alexander Evans placed sixth in 1:34.05.
The consolation finals will showcase several Bellingham and Sehome swimmers, as well as Lynden’s 200 freestyle relay team of Jaegar Ellis, Jonathan Mak, Cole Crabtree and Nick Kildall.
Whatcom County state swimming results
Class 3A
Diving: Wilson Dierdorff (Squalicum), Gabe Kamkoff (Squalicum)
100 butterfly: 13. Franz Allendorfer (Squalicum) 54.72
100 backstroke: Franz Allendorfer (Squalicum)
Class 2A
200 medley relay: 11. Sehome (Dean Kim, Christopher Lo, David Leung, Brian Whitney) 1:46.13.
200 freestyle: 13. Payton Johnson (Sehome) 1:55.09, 15. Ean Chalfie (Sehome) 1:55.88.
50 freestyle: 1. Brisen Pearson (Bellingham) 21.24, 5. Brian Whitney (Sehome) 22.44, 23. Alexander Evans (Sehome) 24.15.
Diving: 2. Brennan Drew (Bellingham) 165.40, 13. Koa Hanks (Bellingham) 117.70, 21. Trey Herron (Sehome) 97.10, 22. Rudi Berry (Sehome) 96.50.
100 butterfly: 1. Brisen Pearson (Bellingham) 51.30, 11. David Leung (Sehome) 54.27.
100 freestyle: 13. Rudi Berry (Sehome) 51.65, 20. Ean Chalfie (Sehome) 52.80.
500 freestyle: 12. Payton Johnson (Sehome) 5:03.82.
200 freestyle relay: 6. Sehome (David Leung, Alexander Evans, Rudi Berry, Brian Whitney) 1:34.05, 18. Lynden (Jaegar Elias, Jonathan Mak, Cole Crabtree, Nick Kildall) 1:38.79.
100 backstroke: 17. Matthews Mak (Lynden) 1:01.68.
100 breaststroke: 19. Eli Hill (Blaine) 1:07.17, 21. Christopher Lo (Sehome) 1:08.34.
400 freestyle relay: 4. Sehome (Rudi Berry, Ean Chalfie, David Leung, Brian Whitney) 3:26.19.
