Returning champs highlight nine Whatcom state wrestling semifinalists

Returning state champions Ben Broselle and Emma Bruntil headline a list of nine Whatcom County wrestlers who advanced to the state semifinals of their respective weight classes Friday during the first day of Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome.
Ferndale’s Broselle, who won the Class 3A 182-pound title last year, is halfway to a 3A 195-pound title this year after two pins, over Prairie’s Connor Wood and Kamiakin’s Luke Eskelsen, that took a combined 1 minute, 55 seconds.
Mount Baker’s Bruntil, who claimed the girls’ 130-pound title last year while wrestling for Nooksack Valley, won her first two state matches this year, pinning Curtis’ Seena Garza in 28 seconds and Napavine’s Kaitlyn Bornstein in 4:27.
Bruntil was one of two Mountaineers girls wrestlers to reach the semifinals, joining teammate Korbyn Cadle (120 pounds), who pinned Olympia’s Hailey Henry in 5:30 and beat White River’s Payton Stroud by a 9-6 decision.
Broselle also had a teammate reach the semifinals, as Jaden Schwartz pinned Bethel’s David Shaulis in 5:37 and outpointed Southridge’s Derrick Gillespie 16-12 at 145 pounds.
Squalicum’s Brian Pullman, meanwhile, will wrestle in the 3A’s other 195-pound semifinal after beating Shadle Park’s Keaton Tarr 3-0 and Arlington’s Colton Ferro 4-1 Friday.
Blaine had three wrestlers advance to the 2A semifinals – Colton Economy (132), Riley Fritsch (170) and Saul Magallon (220). Economy beat White River’s Jared Rodarte 15-6 and Black Hills’ Nolan Keese 10-5, while Fritsch outpointed Franklin Pierce’s Jordan LaPointe and Toppenish’s Keyano Zamarripa by an 18-0 score. Magallon, meanwhile, pinned Spokane East Valley’s Landon Hofstee in 5:17 and topped Orting’s Evan Barger 3-1.
Lynden’s Brody Weinheimer was the ninth area wrestler to advance, as he pinned Tumwater’s Trace Spath in 45 seconds and blew past Pullman’s Lennon Rock 11-1 to reach the 2A’s 195-pound semis.
Class 3A
In addition to the three 3A wrestlers to advance to semifinals, five other Whatcom County wrestlers managed to win two matches Friday, keeping them alive for Saturday and guaranteeing them a state medal.
Ferndale has two wrestlers alive in the consolation bracket with Eli Croy at 132 pounds and Pavel Kolbert at 170. Along with their two semifinalists, the Golden Eagles find themselves tied for eight in the team standings with 38 points.
Kamiakin leads the way with 77.5 points.
Squalicum sits 13th with 28 points, as Brayden Charlette (106 pounds), Jase Cooper (113) and Dominick Mack (285) join Pullman in advancing to Saturday.
Class 2A
Besides the four semifinals, no other local 2A wrestlers managed to advance to the second day of the tournament.
With its three semifinalists, the Blaine Borderites enter Day 2 ninth in the team standings behind Orting (77.5 points) with 30.
Class 1A
Mount Baker’s Braxton Shannon and Nooksack Valley’s Tyson Mergel were the county’s only two 1A wrestlers to secure a state medal.
Shannon advanced to the quarterfinals, before suffering an 11-1 loss to White Salmon Columbia’s Alex Medina, while Mergel bounced back from a first-round loss with a pair of quick pins to advance.
Girls
In addition to the two girls’ semifinals, five other Whatcom County girls wrestlers survived the first day of Mat Classic.
Led by Bruntil and Cadle, Mount Baker sits fourth with 33 team points behind Yelm’s 50. Gabriella Mata could help add to the Mountaineers’ total in the consolation bracket of the 110-pound division.
Nooksack Valley, which is tied for 29th with 13 points, has two wrestlers still alive, with Lynette Samano at 125 pounds and Grace Himango at 190 pounds.
Also assuring themselves of a medal Friday were Meridian’s Julie De La Cruz at 120 pounds and Lynden’s Kali Spady at 145.
Mat Classic results for Whatcom County
Class 3A
106 – Brayden Charlette (Squalicum): def. Brock Allen (Peninsula) by pin 5:51, lost to Ben Hunnicutt (Kelso) 5-2, def. Marco Mendoza (Southridge) 3-2.
113 – Jase Cooper (Squalicum): def. Zach Cramer (North Central) 8-3, lost to Brandon Kaylor (Bonney Lake) TF 26-9, def. Jovani Jimenez (Kelso) by pin 2:57; Jaiden Bundy (Squalicum): lost to Ryan McGhee (Kelso) 10-2, def. Gary Garcia (North Thurston) by pin 2:09, lost to Gavin Stewart (Yelm) 4-3.
120 – Broc Graves (Ferndale): lost to Steven Hansen (Mount Spokane) by pin 5:58, lost to Dillan Meyer (Snohomish) by pin 2:12.
126 – Josh Coballes (Ferndale): lost to Michael Campigotto (Peninsula) 8-5, def. Derek Soto (Kelso) by pin 3:26, lost to Kadin Shaw (North Central) 9-4.
132 – Eli Croy (Ferndale): def. Kevin Cornejo (Kamiakin) 10-0, lost to Jordan Miller (Kelso) 6-4, def. Hunter Giffard (Lake Washington) 12-3; Ryan Slaughter (Ferndale): lost to Blake McBride (Oak Harbor) by pin 4:09, lost to Hunter Giffard (Lake Washington) 9-2.
138 – Carson Trolinder (Ferndale): lost to Christian Freund (Kelso) by pin 1:40, lost to Nolan Casey (Peninsula) 15-2.
145 – Jaden Schwartz (Ferndale): def. David Shaulis (Bethel) by pin 5:37, def. Derrick Gillespie (Southridge) 16-12.
152 – Noah Saenz (Ferndale): lost to Emilio Ramos (Kennewick) 6-3, lost Issac Casey (Peninsula) 6-2.
160 – Jordan Cristelli (Ferndale): lost to John Stuart (Kelso) by pin 4:37, lost to Mark Meier (Southridge) 4-2.
170 – Pavel Kolbert (Ferndale): lost to Abdoulie Jatta (Edmonds-Woodway) 11-6, def. Drew Ramsey (Peninsula) 8-4, def. Zach Threlfall (Kelso) 4-2.
182 – Alex Cleary (Ferndale): lost to Nick Dugin (Oak Harbor) 10-3, lost to Luke Kennedy (Redmond) by pin 2:42.
195 – Ben Broselle (Ferndale): def. Connor Wood (Prairie) by pin 0:32, def. Luke Eskelsen (Kamiakin) by pin 1:23; Brian Pullman (Squalicum): def. Keaton Tarr (Shadle Park) 3-0, def. Colton Ferro (Arlington) 4-1.
220 – Nate Slaton (Ferndale): def. Kai Burgman (North Thurston) 9-6, lost to. Ricky Victoriano (Kelso) 3-1, lost to Ethan Calapp (Bethel) 17-12; Justin McAuley (Squalicum): lost to Sam Peterson (Bonney Lake) 12-4, lost to Casey Wishon (Hudson’s Bay) 8-2.
285 – Spencer Crosswite (Ferndale): def. Brock McCue (Kamiakin) by pin 3:35, lost to Nathan Scanlan (Spanaway Lake) by pin 2:53, lost to Dominick Mack (Squalicum) by pin 4:32; Dominick Mack (Squalicum): lost to Tristan Emery (Arlington) 4-2, def. McKinnley Franklin (Kelso) by pin 2:03, def. Spencer Crosswite (Ferndale) by pin 4:32; Dan Angel (Squalicum): lost to Samuel Zook (Oak Harbor) by pin 0:44, lost to J.D. Jordan (Stadium) by pin 2:26.
Class 2A
106 – Indiana Casas (Bellingham): lost to Roehre Cunningham (W.F. West) by pin 1:04, lost to Jake Utterback (Orting) by pin 4:37.
113 – Elijah Marquez (Sehome): lost to Gabe Hawthoren (White River) by pin 0:17, lost to Cesar Galvan (Grandview) by pin 1:46.
120 – Pablo Martinez (Lynden): lost to Daniel Callahan (Selah) 5-2, def. Colin Howell (Archbishop Murphy) 9-3, lost to Kaylomb Parrish (Olympic) 8-4.
132 – Colton Economy (Blaine): def. Jared Rodarte (White River) 15-6, def. Nolan Keese (Black Hills) 10-5.
138 – Derreck Camba (Blaine): lost to Damon Thomas (W.F. West) 12-0, def. Cooper Franklin (White River) 7-4, lost to Jake Freeman (Clarkston) 8-3.
145 – Matt Macauley (Blaine): def. D.J. Wetel (Ellensburg) 9-7, lost to Tanner Lees (Washougal) by pin 5:25, lost to Nick Wolfe (Washougal) 4-3; Aidan Button (Blaine): lost to KIran Srikanth (Pullman) 15-6, lost to Owen Enriquez (R.A. Long) by pin 3:38.
152 – Jonathan Lara (Lynden): lost to Ben Gore (Orting) by pin 1:32, lost to John Gable (Washougal) by pin 4:04.
160 – Joseph Jefferson (Bellingham): def. Tristan Dickey (Centralia) 7-2, lost to Ahmad Jumper (Steilacoom) 12-2, lost to Flores Pimentel (Selah) 5-4.
170 – Riley Fritsch (Blaine): def. Jordan LaPointe (Franklin Pierce) 8-0, def. Keyano Zamarripo (Toppenish) 10-0.
182 – Julian Gonzalez (Blaine): lost to Diego Gallegos (Lindberge) by pin 3:23, lost to Dawson Lieurance (Ridgfield) 8-2.
195 – Brody Weinheimer (Lynden): def. Trace Spath (Tumwater) by pin 0:45, def. Lennon Rock (Pullman) 11-1.
220 – Saul Magallon (Blaine): def. Landon Hofstee (Spokane East Valley) pin 5:17, def. Evan Barger (Orting) 3-1; Porter Schmidt (Blaine): lost to Josh Baker (Cheney) by pin 5:07, def. Mario Mungia (Centralia) 1-0, lost to Evan Barger (Orting) by pin 2:59.
Class 1A
126 – Valentin Villalobos (Nooksack Valley): lost to Seth Hoog (Deer Park) by TF 5:58, lost to Andrew Persell (Elma) by pin 5:42.
132 – Skyler Isaacson (Mount Baker): lost to Cody Miller (Stevenson) by TF 16-0, def. Julian Fifield (Vashon Island) by pin 4:00, lost to Juan Artega (Granger) 21-11.
138 – Jake Cheney (Meridian): lost to Tyler Baun (Colville) 8-7, def. Hunter Burger (Vashon Island) by pin 2:36, lost to Fletcher Andrews (White Salmon Columbia) 12-6.
145 – Jonathan Sanchez (Mount Baker): lost to Garrison Shumack (Forks) by pin 2:29, lost to Addin Felker (Royal) 9-8.
160 – Manny Sabalza (Meridian): lost to Tyson Sundust (Omak) by pin 4:45, lost to Jason Cole (Burbank Columbia) 6-4.
195 – Oscar Madrigal (Meridian): lost to Conner Krouse (Chewelah Jenkins) 8-0, lost to Devin Roberts (River View) 11-1.
220 – Braxton Shannon (Mount Baker): def. Cody McLaine (Chimacum) 15-9, lost Alex Medina (White Salmon Columbia) 11-1, def. Tristen Pisani (Forks) by DQ; Luke Winter (Nooksack Valley): lost to Luke Dahlgren (Forks) by pin 3:18, def. Stephen Todd (Castle Rock) by pin 3:06, lost to Jared Boswell (Deer Park) 8-1.
285 – Tyson Mergel (Nooksack Valley): lost Nathan Flores (Forks) 9-0, def. Wade Baker (Chewelah Jenkins) by pin 0:40, def. Noe Perez (Highland) by pin 0:49; Ethan Valum (Mount Baker): lost to Tyalor Rupe by pin 1:22, lost to Jon Eslick (Castle Rock) by pin 1:37.
Girls
110 – Gabriella Mata (Mount Baker): lost to Mariah Garza (Warden) 18-6, def. Eliana Duff (Fort Vancouver) by pin 2:40, def. Samanth Weeks (Mount Tahoma) by pin 1:44.
115 – Michelle Mata (Mount Baker): lost to Miranda Scott (Spokane West Valley) 8-4, def. Cristy Langdon (Castle Rock) by pin 1:42, lost to Lacy Dunlop (Camas) 6-2; Teagan Manzo (Mount Baker): lost to Iyalhye Barraza (Othello) 14-9, def. Natasha Puzon (Enumclaw) by pin 3:33, lost to Brooklyn Cutler (Yelm) by pin 0:59.
120 – Korbyn Cadle (Mount Baker): def. Hailey Henry (Olympia) by pin 5:30, def. Payton Stroud (White River) 9-6; Julie De La Cruz (Meridian): def. Kenadi Bridges (Aberdeen) 12-1, lost to Brooklyn Bartelson (Puyallup) 3-1, def. Hailey Henry (Olympia) 11-0.
125 – Lynette Samano (Nooksack Valley): def. Samantha Tietzel (Centralia) by pin 3:19, lost to Carly Smith (Yelm) by pin 4:33, def. Jaleen Roberts (Kent Meridian) 2-1.
130 – Sydney Cone (Sehome): lost to Nikki Velazquez (Othello) by pin 1:02, lost to Patricia Deleon (Auburn) 13-4.
135 – Emma Bruntil (Mount Baker): def. Selena Garza (Curtis) by pin 0:28, def. Kaitlyn Bornstein (Napavine) by pin 4:27; Karina Martinez (Lynden): lost to Joella Vi (Kentridge) 8-4, lost to Dempsi Talkington (River View) TF 17-0.
145 – Kali Spady (Lynden): def. Brooke Mullins (Puyallup) by pin 1:58, lost to Ariana Zemke (Yelm) by pin 5:43, def. Irelyn Gottschalk (Castle Rock) 10-4.
155 – Elizabeth Estavez (Lynden): lost to Kathleen Flanagan (Wilson) by pin 0:45, lost to Lourdes Torres (Sunnyside) by pin 3:29; Becca Averys (Nooksack Valley): lost to Giuliana Pepe (Mount Rainier) by pin 2:21, lost to Natalie Hall (Pasco) by pin 1:19.
170 – Jada Tarvin (Mount Baker): lost to Reyna Huecias (Mabton) 9-2, lost to Jasmine Welch (Yelm) by pin 1:30; Emily Parson (Nooksack Valley): lost to Allison Harvey (Lewis and Clark) by pin 0:36, def. Karli Heikkila (Aberdeen) 3-0, lost to Caitlin Woodworth (Oak Harbor) 1-0; Laticia Garcia (Nooksack Valley): lost to Aylin Bautista (Sunnyside) by pin 0:23, lost to Rayanna Carlon (Wahkiakum) by pin 0:23.
190 – Grace Himango (Nooksack Valley): def. Eleanore Machowek (Aberdeen) by pin 1:36, lost to Jacquelin Luna (Toppenish) 4-1, def. Chanel Siva (Mount Vernon) 12-5.
