Squalicum’s Jeffrey advances to final day of state gymnastics

Squalicum’s Juliana Jeffrey had a standout day qualifying for the finals in both the vault and all-around competition during the Class 3A State Championships on Thursday in Tacoma.
Jeffrey placed third in the vault with a score of 9.500, which was the highest finish of any Whatcom County athlete at state this year. She also tied for 21st in the uneven bars (8.100), tied for 23rd in the beam (8.700) and tied for 36th in the floor (9.050) to tie for 13th in the all-around competition.
Jeffrey was one of two Whatcom County athletes who advanced to the second day.
Jordyn Correll of Sehome tied for 12th in the uneven bars with an 8.800.
Sehome finished seventh out of eight teams with a score of 150.450. The six individuals are Skylar Walston, Jordyn Correll, Lilly Schoenecker, Jene’ Flittie, Emily Gaven and Bryn Burroughs.
Bellingham’s lone gymnast was Maddie Domico who tied for 26th in the beam with an 8.600 and tied for 48th in the floor with an 8.800.
