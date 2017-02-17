What motivates a defending state champ to get up early and put on 10 pounds of muscle?

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street Pause

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:00 Watch Bellingham's Cade Brown win the NWC boys title

1:00 Cheerleader fighting cancer receives surprise from football team at her school

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:38 Sehome football prepares for 2016

0:44 Sehome freshmen duo key to Mariners' success