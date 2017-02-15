High School Sports

February 15, 2017 4:52 PM

Mount Baker alum selected NWC Pitcher of the Week

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

Mount Baker graduate Spencer Backstrom became the first Pacific University athlete since April 2013 to be selected Northwest Conference Student-Athlete Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.

Backstrom picked up a pair of saves last week during the Cactus Classic in Tucson, Arizona. He pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out six.

Backstrom, a senior right-hander for the Boxers, has not allowed a run or a walk in his first three appearances this season and has struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings of work.

