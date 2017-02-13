Bellingham’s Pearson headlines Whatcom’s state swim qualifiers

Bellingham’s Brisen Pearson will enter the Class 2A State Championships Friday and Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way with with the top seed time in a pair of events following the 2A bi-district meet Saturday in Anacortes.
Pearson and Highline’s Tyler Goodspeed have matching marks of 21.54 seconds in the 50 freestyle, while Pearson stands alone with the top mark in the 100 butterfly with his qualifying mark of 51.52 seconds.
The Red Raiders are sending two other entries to state – Brennan Drew (372.65 points) and Koa Hanks (360.95), who enter with the second- and third-best marks in diving, respectively.
After wild-card entries were announced Sunday, Sehome has 14 entries, including all three relays, which are seeded among the top eight. Top individual qualifiers include Brian Whitney, who is seeded fourth in the 50 freestyle (22.84 seconds) and David Leung, who is sixth in the 100 butterfly (53.72 seconds).
Lynden has one relay and one individual qualified for state, while Blaine will send one representative.
Squalicum, meanwhile, had four individual state qualifiers for the Class 3A meet after wild-card entries were announced. Leading the way was diver Wilson Dierdorff, who is seeded second with his qualifying score of 422.10 points.
Whatcom County state qualifiers
Class 3A
Diving: Wilson Dierdorff (Squalicum) 422.10; Gabe Kamkoff (352.60)
100 butterfly: Franz Allendorfer (Squalicum) 54.07
100 backstroke: Franz Allendorfer (Squalicum) 56.63*
Class 2A
200 medley relay: Sehome 1:45.45
200 freestyle: Payton Jonson (Sehome) 1:54.76; Ean Chalfie (Sehome) 1:56.30*
50 freestyle: Brisen Pearson (Bellingham) 21.54; Brian Whitney (Sehome) 22.84; Alexander Evans (Sehome) 24.27*
Diving: Brennan Drew (Bellingham) 372.65; Koa Hanks (Bellingham) 360.95; Rudi Berry (Sehome) 251.35*, Trey Herron (Sehome) 242.20*
100 butterfly: Brisen Pearson (Bellingham) 51.52; David Leung (Sehome) 53.72
100 freestyle: Rudi Berry (Sehome) 53.04; Ean Chalfie (Sehome) 53.28
500 freestyle: Payton Johnson (Sehome) 5:07.52
200 freestyle relay: Sehome 1:34.93; Lynden 139.39*
100 backstroke: Mak Mathews (Lynden) 1:00.47*
100 breaststroke: Eli Hill (Blaine) 1:07.03*; Christopher Lo (Sehome) 1:07.58*
400 freestyle relay: Sehome 3:30.76
*wild-card qualifier
Comments