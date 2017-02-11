Class 2A regional wrestling gallery

Bellingham's Indiana Casas takes down Sedro-Woolley's Ethan Chu in a 106 pound match at the Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Blaine's Colton Economy, right, trips Liberty's Jacob Holm to score a takedown in the 132 pound championship match of the Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden's Brody Weinheimer pins Port Angeles' Bryce Lauderback in the 195 pound championship match of the Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Class 2A Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Blaine High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com