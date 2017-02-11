Blaine leads way in Class 2A Mat Classic

Brody Weinheimer, Lynden High School’s powerful 195-pound senior, wants the fans to see as few of his wrestling moves as possible.
Blaine’s Colton Economy prefers to extend his leads, and the match, and doesn’t focus on pins.
Economy (132), Riley Fritsch (170) and Saul Magallon (220) helped the Borderites claim the Northwest Regional title Saturday as the Borderites earned eight state tournament spots at the Class 2A Mat Classic.
Weinheimer (21-1) needed only 39 seconds to become Whatcom County’s fourth regional champion with his 19th pin this season, beating Bryce Lauderback of Port Angeles.
“About 90 percent of my pins have been in the first round,” said Weinheimer, who earned his third state meet berth and is seeking his first title. “Coach (Frankie Gallegos) told me to make it quick.”
Weinheimer’s goal is not only a state title but four quick pins in as many matches. He’s in top-notch condition.
ECONOMY INSPIRED
Economy (34-4 with five pins) scored on seven moves to earn his fourth state berth with a 15-9 decision over Liberty’s Jacob Holm.
“I was inspired when I came to Blaine and saw my uncle’s name on the wall,” said Economy, who was proud to win with his uncle, Dave Wiens, in attendance. In 1973, Wiens became Blaine’s first state champion, and that has been Economy’s goal.
“I think it’s pretty good,” he said of his chances to win at state. “I was pretty confident today.”
With 173 points, Blaine won the 17-school tournament by 6.5 points over Olympic. In addition to its three champions, Blaine had a runner-up in senior Matt Macauley (145), who earned his first state berth. Magallon won his title by injury default.
FRITSCH IN FORM
Fritsch was in command while scoring on five moves to take a 9-0 major decision over Sequim’s Austin Budd.
“I’m definitely going to go for my first state title,” said Fritsch, who finished sixth, fifth and fourth in his first three state meets.
Fritsch, an “A” student, plans to play football at Yale or Pacific Lutheran, so this is it for him in wrestling. Weinheimer also plans to play college football.
14 TO STATE
Whatcom County will send 14 wrestlers to 2A state, including nine who qualified by placing in the top four at the regional. Blaine’s other four qualifiers are sophomore Aidan Button (145), junior first-year wrestler Julian Gonzalez (182), junior Porter Schmidt (220) and senior Derreck Camba (138). Button and Schmidt finished third.
The others advancing from the county are Lynden’s Jonathan Lara (152) and Pablo Martinez (120), Bellingham’s Indiana Casas (106) and Joseph Jefferson (160) and Sehome freshman Elijah Marquez,(113), who earned third place.
CLASS 2A STATE QUALIFIERS
106 – Indiana Casas (Bellingham)
113 – Elijah Marquez (Sehome)
120 – Pablo Martinez (Lynden)
132 – Colton Economy (Blaine)
138 – Derreck Camba (Blaine)
145 – Matt Macauley (Blaine), Aidan Button (Blaine)
152 – Jonathan Lara (Lynden)
160 – Joseph Jefferson (Bellingham)
170 – Riley Fritsch (Blaine)
182 – Julian Gonzalez (Blaine)
195 – Brody Weinheimer (Lynden)
220 – Saul Magallon (Blaine), Porter Schmidt (Blaine)
