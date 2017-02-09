Which Whatcom County athletes were selected WIAA Athlete of the Week?

A pair of Whatcom County student-athletes were selected Athletes of the Week by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association for their outstanding performances last week.
Meridian boys basketball player Simran Parmar and Mount Baker wrestler Gabriella Mata were honored.
Parmar hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds remaining in regulation to help the Trojans to a 60-59 victory over Burlington-Edison on Feb. 2. He finished with 21 points in the game.
Mata helped the Mountaineers claim a girls sub-regional title with 237 team points, as she won the 110-pound weight class and advanced to Saturday’s regional tournament, which will be held at Sedro-Woolley.
