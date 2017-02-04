Nooksack boys wrestling finishes second at subregionals

The Nooksack Valley High School boys placed second Saturday at the Class 1A wrestling subregionals Saturday at Mount Baker, with 14 Pioneers placing and six reaching the finals.
Nooksack Valley had three champions: Marvin Calmo at 106 pounds; Anthony Villalobos at 120; and Tyson Mergel at 285.
Calmo defeated teammate Andrew Holder 15-3 in the final after having a bye for the first two rounds.
Villalobos also had back-to-back byes, then defeated Sultan’s Chris Covington with a fall at 2 minutes, 28 seconds.
After a first-round bye, Mergel beat Mount Baker’s Braeden Shannon with a fall at 1:59. Mergel then defeated Chase Barthlett of South Whidbey in 55 seconds.
The two other Nooksack Valley finalists were Valentin Villalobos, who lost 19-2 to Aidan Fleming of first-place Sultan at 126, and Luke Winter who lost at 220 to Morgan Yates of Sultan with a fall at 1:05.
Here are the other Pioneers who placed: Brenan Blankers, fourth at 126; Cameron Bauman, sixth at 138; Gabriel Garcia, fourth at 145; Jacob Whitner, fifth at 152; Gabe Diersing, third at 160; Juan Melero and Levi Harlan, third and fourth at 195; and Eric Avila, fifth at 220.
Mount Baker takes third place
Mount Baker finished third, 32.5 points behind Nooksack Valley, and had 13 competitors place and two advance to the finals.
Skyler Isaacson was the Mountaineers’ lone champion. After a first-round bye, he defeated Sultan’s Errett Turner with a fall at 1:36, then dispatched Meridian’s Brayden Zender with a fall at 4:21.
Adrian Feito finished second at 152 after losing to Sultan’s Chase Leonard with a fall at 1:04.
Here are the other Mountaineers who placed: Gryphon Heiner, third at 106; Eli Paxton, fifth at 132; Jesus Torrero, fourth at 138; Jonathan Sanchez, third at 145; Sam Barrett, fourth at 160; Michael Barton, fourth at 170, Kanin Moa, fifth at 195; Braxton Shannon and Adam Harrington, third and sixth at 220; and Ethan Valum and Braeden Shannon, third and fourth at 285.
Meridian finished fourth, has five finalists
Meridian had the lowest finish of the three Whatcom County teams but had a strong showing on the podium, where five of the eight Trojans who placed were finalists and two were champions.
Jake Cheney won the title at 138, knocking off South Whidbey’s Hunter Newman with a fall at 1:55. Oscar Madrigal took the crown at 195, beating Bailey Graham-Tudor of Sultan with a fall at 4:45.
Martin Pfannenstiel finished second at 113 after losing to Luke Weaver of Sultan with a fall at 5:36. Noah Richardson lost 4-1 to Sultan’s Jakob Weaver in the 145 final. Manny Sabalza lost to Sultan’s Kaleb Dennis beat him with a fall at 4:43 at 170.
Here are the other Trojans who placed: Matthew Taylor and Jose Malave took third and fourth at 182; and Jon Vinz Dublan was fifth at 285.
