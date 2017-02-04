Blaine boys wrestling dominates subregionals, sends 16 to next round

The Blaine High School boys wrestling will send a whopping 16 qualifiers to the Class 2A Regionals after dominating the subregionals and taking first place as a team at Sedro-Woolley on Saturday.
Three Borderites won championships: Colton Economy (132 pounds), Riley Fritsch (170) and Saul Magallon (220). Blaine had four other finalists as Derreck Camba (138), Aidan Button (145), Jacob Westfall (160) and Tristan Alanis-Satterfeal (195) placed second.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Blaine coach Colt Warren said. “I’m super excited because we’re heading in the right direction. It’s all about numbers when you get to State, so having 16 guys go is huge.”
Here are the other Blaine qualifiers: Alex Hall, fourth at 113 pounds; Caleb Bullard, fifth at 132; Garrett Adams, fifth at 138; Matt Macauley, third at 145; Chase DuBois and Eric Davis, third and fifth at 152; Kevin Nolasco, third at 170; Julian Gonzalez, fifth at 182; and Porter Schmidt, third at 220.
Bellingham places fourth, advances 10 wrestlers to regionals
Ten Bellingham High boys wrestled their way into the regionals.
The Red Raiders, who placed fourth, were led by champions Joseph Jefferson (160) and Zackuriah Aketch (145). Both battled Blaine competitors who beat them in tournaments this season. Aketch pinned his opponent, and Jefferson wrestled the full six minutes and used a takedown in the final 20 seconds to secure a win.
Here are the other Bellingham wrestlers advancing to regionals Feb. 11 at Blaine: Indiana Casas and Joshua Perry, second and fourth at 106; Vaughn McNamara, third at 126; Rorey Stevenson, sixth at 132 and an alternate; Brahm VanWoerden, fourth at 152; Aidan Helming, fifth at 160; Randy Stevenson, fourth at 170; and Butch Mullins, fourth at 285.
“I feel like we’re starting to peak or peaking at the right time of the year,” Bellingham coach Cameron Brearley said. “Last year we only had one guy advance and two alternates, so we’re definitely improving and hitting our stride.”
