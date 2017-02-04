Baker girls wrestling wins subregional tournament

The Mount Baker High girls wrestling team dominated the District One subregional at Burlington-Edison High School on Saturday, winning the team title.
The Mountaineers’ 237 points was 87 points higher than second-place Everett’s score, and 120 points higher than the next Whatcom County team, Nooksack Valley, which took sixth place.
Mount Baker also had nine wrestlers qualify for the 2017 Girls Regional Wrestling Tournament that will be held Feb. 11 at Sedro-Woolley High School. Three of the qualifiers also went on to win individual championships in their respective weight classes.
Gabriella Mata (110 pounds), Korbyn Cadle (120 pounds) and Emma Bruntil (135 pounds) were champions and earned Mount Baker 16 points each.
The six other placers for Mount Baker were: Maria Torrero, who took fourth at 100 pounds; Olivia Moa, who took third at 105 pounds; Michelle Mata and Teagan Manzo, who took second and third at 115 pounds; DJ Camacho, who took fourth at 120 pounds; and Jada Tarvin, who took second at 170 pounds.
Blaine qualifies three in first year of program
In the first year of the Blaine High School girls wrestling program, the Borderites will send three qualifiers to regionals.
Josy Delgadillo placed fifth at 115 ponds and was Blaine’s highest finisher of the day. Megan Davidson took sixth at 105 pounds and Yesenia Torres finished seventh at 190 pounds.
