Sehome gymnasts win district title; Bellingham, Squalicum shine

The Sehome gymnastics team claimed the Northwest District title Saturday at Cascade Elite Gymnastics in Mountlake Terrace. The Mariners scored 147.9 points to beat out second-place Shorecrest’s 140.85.
Returning state finalist Jordyn Correll led the way for the Mariners, placing second overall with an all-around score of 33.525. Skylar Walston placed sixth all-around, while Jene’ Flittie finished ninth and Lilly Schoenecker 10th. Team captain Bryn Burroughs, Emily Gaven, Claire Alarid and Faith Young also were part of the team.
Squalicum’s Juliana Jeffrey took first all-around with a score of 34.25, while Storm team captain Amy Flores was fourth, Jordan Cucksey was fifth and Sidney Krussow was eighth. Jeffrey will compete in all events at the state championships next month in Tacoma, while Flores will compete in the bars, beam and vault, Cucksey will compete in vault and bars and Krussow will compete in floor.
Bellingham’s Maddie Domico finished 11th all-around, and Emily Rasmussen was 16th. Domico will compete on the floor and beam at state.
