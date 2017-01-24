Former Bellingham sprinter/hurdler impresses college debut

Bellingham High School graduate Ben Doucette has been selected the Big Sky Conference Track Male Athlete of the Week.
Doucette, a freshman at Idaho, had a breakthrough performance in his first outing as a Vandal at the Washington State Indoor Open Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21. After running a time of 8.30 seconds in the 60 meter hurdles in the preliminaries, he improved in the final to finish second overall in 8.04 seconds– the conference’s fastest time in the event by two tenths of a second.
Doucette also won the 200 with a time of 23.24 seconds at the meet.
