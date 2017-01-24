LC’s Grycel honored as NFHS Coach of the Year

Lynden Christian volleyball coach Kim Grycel has been selected the 2016 National Federation of State High Schools Coaches Association Coach of the Year for the state of Washington.
“Coach Grycel’s contributions on behalf of the LCHS athletes are deserving of our appreciation, as well as her commitment to representing the mission of Lynden Christian Schools,” Lyncs athletic director wrote in an email announcing the award. “Congratulations Coach Grycel on receiving this honor!”
Grycel, who also teaches math and serves as the assistant athletic director at the school, guided LC to a Northwest Conference title last fall and a 20-1 record overall. The two-time defending Class 1A state champion Lyncs advanced to the state tournament for a 20th straight season under Grycel and made it back to the title match for a third straight year before falling in four games to Nine Mile Falls Lakeside.
Comments