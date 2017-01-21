Three Lynden girls wrestlers place in Viking Girls Invitation tourney

The Lynden girls wrestling team finished 15th out of 30 teams at the Viking Girls Invitational in Puyallup on Saturday.
Lynden earned 48 team points, good enough for the best score out of the four Whatcom County teams that participated in the tournament. Sehome placed 22nd with 27 points, Bellingham placed 25th with 24 points and Squalicum placed 26th with 24 points.
The Lions were carried by three placers in the tournament. Freshman Janet Baldovinos placed second at 115 pounds, sophomore Jennifer Lopez tied for fifth at 125 pounds and sophomore Brandy Vis placed fifth at 190 pounds.
