Squalicum’s Pullman scraps his way to finals win in wrestling tourney

Brian Pullman was the lone champion for Squalicum as the Storm finished 10th out of 15 teams in the Marysville-Pilchuck Premier Tournament on Saturday at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.
Pullman wrestled at 195 pounds and had a bye to start the day. He pinned his first opponent from Marysville-Pilchuck in 2 minutes, 34 seconds and then beat Dillon Bair of Wenatchee 13-4 in the next round. In the finals, Pullman faced Arie Van Veen of Stanwood and won handily 6-1.
Jase Cooper and Jaiden Bundy tied for third place at 113 pounds for Squalicum and were the only other Storm placers.
Sehome also wrestled in the tournament but finished 15th and had no finalists or placers. The Mariners scored 17 points compared to Squalicum’s 67.5 and team champion Bethel’s 229.5.
Comments