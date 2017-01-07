Lynden’s Weinheimer pins his way to first place at Panther Classic

The Lynden boys wrestling team placed sixth out of 13 teams during Saturday’s Panther Classic in Snohomish.
The Lions were led by 220-pound champion Brody Weinheimer, who pinned Federal Way’s Jared McGruder in 56 seconds. Pablo Martinez also was a finalist for Lynden, placing second at 120 pounds after losing to Sumner’s Jon Williams 9-4.
Jonathan Lara (T-third, 152), Payton Scott (T-third, 160), Cole Crass (fifth, 182) and Alex Shook (T-third, 195) also scored for Lynden.
Blaine places three in tough tourney
Colton Economy (132) and Saul Magallon (220) placed third and Riley Fritsch (170) placed fifth to help Blaine finish 26th out of 58 teams at the Gut Check Challenge at Kitsap Pavilion.
It’s one of the toughest tournaments in the state this year, according to Blaine coach Colt Warren. However, Warren said his team is right where it wants to be heading into the postseason.
“The guys are peaking at the right moments,” Warren said. “Colton has looked the best he’s looked all year.”
Ferndale finished 14th as a team.
