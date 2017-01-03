High School Sports

Blaine wrestlers finish 10th at Pacific Coast Championships

By David Rasbach

The Blaine wrestling team finished 10th out of 32 teams at the Pacific Coast Championships Saturday in Vancouver, Washington.

“We had a strong showing,” Blaine coach Colt Warren said. “There were a lot of good teams there – teams from out of the state. Our guys performed well and showed a lot of improvement.”

Riley Fritsch led the way for the Borderites, winning the 170-pound title. Also placing for Blaine were Saul Magallon (third at 220 pounds), Derreck Camba (fifth at 138) and Colton Economy (sixth at 132).

