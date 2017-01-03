Blaine wrestlers finish 10th at Pacific Coast Championships

The Blaine wrestling team finished 10th out of 32 teams at the Pacific Coast Championships Saturday in Vancouver, Washington.
“We had a strong showing,” Blaine coach Colt Warren said. “There were a lot of good teams there – teams from out of the state. Our guys performed well and showed a lot of improvement.”
Riley Fritsch led the way for the Borderites, winning the 170-pound title. Also placing for Blaine were Saul Magallon (third at 220 pounds), Derreck Camba (fifth at 138) and Colton Economy (sixth at 132).
