Bellingham wrestling has good showing at holiday tournament

The Bellingham wrestling team had one of its best performances in a couple of years, placing fourth out of 19 teams Tuesday at the Brian Hill Memorial tournament at Eastside Catholic.
“We wrestled the best we’ve wrestled all year,” Red Raiders coach Cameron Brearley said. “Seems like we’re getting into good and finding our stride for this point of the year. ... Our top guys wrestled really well, and as a whole, I think most everybody on the team won at least one match.”
Joseph Jefferson led the way winning a title at 170 pounds. Brahm VanWoerden finished second at 160 pounds. Also placing were Blayne Hart (fifth at 138), Zackurih Aketch (third at 152), Aiden Helming (fifth at 170), Randy Stevenson (fifth at 182) and Andrew Jefferson (third at 195).
