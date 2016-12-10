Blaine’s Magallon, Economy place first for second straight week

Make it two wrestling meets in a row that Blaine’s Colton Economy and Saul Magallon have finished in first place to help the Borderites take second place as a team.
Economy (138 pounds) and Magallon (220) had dominant performances at the Spud Walley Tournament at Sedro-Woolley High School on Saturday. Joining them in first place for Blaine were Riley Fritsch (170) and Jacob Westfall (160).
“They’re already phenomenal wrestlers, but they’re improving every day,” coach Colt Warren said. “All of the guys are.”
Finishing in second place at their weights were Ethan Deming (126) and Derreck Camba (145). Chase DuBois placed third at 160 pounds.
Ferndale is third
The Golden Eagles finished just behind Blaine at the Spud Walley Tournament and had Broc Graves win the 126-pound division.
Eli Croy (132) and Alex Cleary (182) placed second at their weights. Coach Caleb Schlack said his team isn’t focused on wins and losses but on just trying to get better.
“The kids are buying in and working hard,” Schlack said. “The thing that made me the most happy was every single kid came off the mat asking what they could do to improve.”
