Blaine’s Battle of the Border highlights sports cancellations following snow storm

The snow storm that pushed through Whatcom County Friday not only left behind a blanket of white, but also impacted the weekend high school sports schedule.
The largest event to be impacted so far was Blaine’s annual Battle of the Border wrestling tournament. The two-day event has been postponed with a reschedule date to be announced.
Here is a look at Friday’s varsity events involving Whatcom County teams that have been impacted so far:
Boys’ basketball
▪ Blaine at Port Townsend (postponed, new schedule TBD)
▪ Everett at Ferndale (postponed, new schedule TBD)
Girls’ basketball
▪ Ferndale at Everett (rescheduled for 7:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12)
Boys’ wrestling
▪ Battle of the Border at Blaine (Friday and Saturday postponed, new schedule TBD)
Girls’ wrestling
▪ Lynden at Arlington (rescheduled to 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9)
This story will be updated as necessary.
