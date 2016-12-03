Undermanned Blaine pins its way to second place

Blaine High School boys wrestling took home second place in the Mariner Holiday Tournament on Saturday thanks to pins from multiple wrestlers who earned bonus points.
“It was too many pins to count,” coach Colt Warren said. “We didn’t have a full lineup today, so the only reason we were able to finish second was because of those bonus points.”
Blaine had three wrestlers win first place in their weight classes. Colton Economy won at 132 pounds, Derreck Bampa won at 138 pounds and Saul Magallon at 220 pounds.
Chase DuBois (160 pounds), Kevin Nolasco (182) and Riley Fritsch (170) placed second.
Tristan Alanis-Satterfeal (195) took third and Aidan Button (152) took fourth.
Sehome finished third in the Return of the Seahawk tournament at Chief Stealth in what coach Scott Schroyer said was a “good starting point.”
Scott Kruzich placed second at 182 pounds and Collin Ney tied for third at 126. Jackson Schroyer (152) and Aidan VanBrink (145) also finished third.
Girls
The Mountaineers finished second thanks to Emma Bruntil’s first-place finish at 140 pounds at the Jump On In Tournament in Yelm.
Alexina Coleman (125) and Gabriella Mata (115) placed second and Teegan Manzo (115) and Korbyn Cadle (135) finished third.
“She’s pretty much dominated the mats,” coach Clyde Blockley said. “She’s just impressive to watch.”
Bellingham’s Cone takes home first place
Sydney Cone pinned her way to a first-place finish as the junior went 3-0 at 135 pounds.
The Red Raiders had four other wrestlers place fifth at the Lady Jag Kickoff Invitational at Emerald Ridge: Melanie Garfias (145), Alexia Magana (155), Emilyn Garfias (155) and Jules Sluys (190).
