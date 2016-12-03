George Yonlick wrestling photos

Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Bellingham's Vaughn McNamara shoots for a takedown on Nooksack Valley's Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Scenes from the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Bellingham's Zack Aketch scores a takedown on Nooksack Valley's Jacob Whitmer at the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Mount Baker's Kanin Moa picks up Meridian's Jose Malone before scoring a takedown at the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School. Moa won the match by pin.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Mount Baker's Adrian Feito, right, works to pin Nooksack Valley's Cameron Ballman at the George Yonlick Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bellingham High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com