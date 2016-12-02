He wanted to find somewhere to push him athletically, as well as academically

Though Squalicum senior Rowan King hopes to grow as an adult and help prepare himself for a career in sports management when he leaves for college next fall, he admits those aren’t the only areas he wants to improve.
“I wanted to go to a place that was going to be competitive,” King said. “I wanted to improve as a swimmer in college – I’m not just going for academics. I love swimming, and I love competing. I wanted to find somewhere that was going to push me in every way.”
King believes he found that place at the University of Pacific.
He signed his national letter of intent to join the Tigers, last month, joining fellow Bellingham Bay Swim Team member Sydney Wong in securing an NCAA Division I scholarship offer. Wong will swim for the University of San Diego.
“I really liked my visit there,” King said. “I liked the team atmosphere, as well as the academic program really fit with what I wanted to do.”
King said he chose Pacific over the University of North Carolina-Willmington and Davidson and a couple of other smaller schools. The fact that the Tigers are a Division I school and swim against strong programs such as Cal Poly and Brigham Young University drew King there.
“They swim against some strong teams, so that pushes you to get better,” King said. “The program itself has people that are going to push me to get better, so I’ll have a lot of opportunities to improve.”
King should have a few chances to continue to get better before he even gets to Stockton, California.
Next week he’s heading to Junior National Championships at College Station, Texas, to swim in the 100 (56.87 seconds) and 200 (2:08.40) breaststrokes and likely the 50 freestyle (21.86 seconds).
“Swimming BBST definitely has helped prepare me for this,” King said. “They introduced me to the highest level of competition, and I’m looking forward to continuing to push myself in college.”
Whatcom County Class of 2017 signings
Athlete
School
Sport
College
Emily Holt
Lynden
Soccer
Central Washington
Rowan King
Squalicum
Swimming
Pacific
Elisa Kooiman
Lynden
Basketball
Northwest Nazarene
Whitney Walker
Ferndale
Softball
Texas A&M Kingsville
Ruby Watson
Sehome
Cross country/track
Rice
Drew Westford
Ferndale
Softball
Fairfield University
Sydney Wong
Squalicum
Swimming
University of San Diego
