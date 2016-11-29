Lyncs looking to replace longtime golf coach

Lynden Christian is accepting applications for a new boys’ golf coach, according to an email from athletic director Brenda Terpstra.
The new coach will take over Dana Hagen, who has led the program since 2002. Hagen led the Lyncs to a second-place finish at the Class 1A State Tournament in 2013, and LC placed ninth at state last spring, led by a 10th-place finish by Lincoln Olson.
During Hagen’s tenure, the Lyncs placed in the top five at state four times and seven golfers placed among the top 10 indiviudally.
Interested candidates can find more information at lyncs.org/contact/contact-employment or contact Terpstra at bterpstra@lyncs.org or 360-354-3221, ext. 1456.
