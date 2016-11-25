LC volleyball places four on 1A All-State Tournament teams

Lynden Christian outside hitter Hannah Rusnak and middle hitter Riley Van Hulzen were selected to the Class 1A All-State Tournament first team by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
The Lyncs also placed setter Sofia Fransen and libero Emmalee Bailey on the second team.
Lynden Christian advanced to the 1A state championship match in Yakima for a third consecutive year but had its string of two straight state titles halted by Nine Mile Falls Lakeside in four sets Nov. 12.
Bothell Cedar Park Christian outside hitter Sam Drechsel was selected tournament MVP after helping her team to place fifth.
