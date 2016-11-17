Squalicum swimmers earn 8 first-team All-NWC selections

The Squalicum girls swim team grabbed first-team All-Northwest Conference honors in six individual events and two relays this year, as Sydney Wong and Yanran Le each earned first-team honors in two individual events and were part of the two first-team relays.
Selections, which were released by the league’s coaches Wednesday morning, are based on the best times in each event from the 2016 season.
Wong had the top times in the 200 and 100 freestyles with times of 2 minutes, 7.52 seconds in the 200 and a Class 3A state championship time of 52.28 seconds in the 100 on Saturday. Le, meanwhile, had the top times in the 200 individual medley (2:07.52) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.87).
The duo combined with Tiana Varang and Kristina DeKoster to earn first-team honors in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.5) and with Varang and Sophie Booth to turn in the top time in the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.98).
Also earning first-team honors for the Storm were Helene Synnott in diving and Varang in the 100 backstroke (1:00.47).
Sehome’s Joyce Kim, Grace Kim, Sarah Leung and Wanling Kratzman earned first-team honors in the 200 medley relay with their time of 1:56.99.
Rounding out the first team were Anacortes’ Zoe Hill in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly and Tenley Nelson in the 500 freestyle.
Whatcom County swimmers earning second-team honors were Ferndale’s Kyrie Fairbairn in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle, Grace Kim in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke and Varang in the 50 freestyle.
All-Northwest Conference girls swimming
200 medley relay
First team: Sehome (Joyce Kim, Grace Kim, Sarah Leung, Wanling Kratzman) 1:56.99
Second team: Anacortes (Lauren Conrardy, Hope Evans, Jocelyn Roberts, Emma Backe ) 1:57.53
Third team: Squalicum (McKenzie Pham, Jessica Lann, Madyson Flaming, Kristina DeKoster) 2:02.51
200 freestyle
First team: Sydney Wong (Sr., Squalicum) 1:52.80
Second team: Kyrie Fairbairn (So., Ferndale) 2:01.67
Third team: Tenley Nelsen (Jr., Anacortes) 2:03.25
200 individual medley
First team: Yanran Le (Jr., Squalicum) 2:07.52
Second team: Grace Kim (So., Sehome) 2:21.55
Third team: Hope Evans (Jr., Anacortes) 2:23.17
50 freestyle
First team: Zoe Hill (Sr., Anacortes) 24.64
Second team: Tiana Varang (Sr., Squalicum) 24.93
Third team: Ellary Boyd (Fr., Ferndale) 25.21
Diving
First team: Helene Synnott (So., Squalicum)
Second team: Whitney Hogge (Sr., Anacortes)
Third team: Caitlin O’Connor (Jr., Anacortes)
100 butterfly
First team: Zoe Hill (Sr., Anacortes) 59.33
Second team: Jocelyn Roberts (Jr., Anacortes) 1:02.58
Third team: Hope Evans (Jr., Anacortes) 1:06.00
100 freestyle
First team: Sydney Wong (Sr., Squalicum) 52.28
Second team: Kyrie Fairbairn (Ferndale) 56.85
Third team: Lauren Conrardy (Sr., Anacortes) 57.78
500 freestyle
First team: Tenley Nelson (Jr., Anacortes) 5:33.89
Second team: Brenna Palmer-Perry (So., Anacortes) 5:35.27
Third team: Sarah Leung (Fr., Sehome) 5:37.76
200 freestyle relay
First team: Squalicum (Tiana Varang, Yanran Le, Kristina DeKoster, Sydney Wong) 1:40.50
Second team: Anacortes (Tenley Nelsen, Hope Evans, Emma Bakke, Zoe Hill) 1:44.14
Third team: Sehome (Wanling Kratzman, Adia Nyman, Marianna Kemp, Laura Thompson) 1:50.97
100 backstroke
First team: Tiana Varang (So., Squalicum) 1:00.47
Second team: Lauren Corardy (Sr., Anacortes) 1:02.37
Third team: Joyce Kim (Fr., Sehome) 1:04.63
100 breaststroke
First team: Yanran Le (Jr., Squalicum) 1:03.87
Second team: Grace Kim (So., Sehome) 1:08.93
Third team: Avey Bathum (So., Bellingham) 1:13.35
400 freestyle relay
First team: Squalicum (Sydney Wong, Sophie Booth, Yanran Le, Tiana Varang) 3:37.98
Second team: Anacortes (Lauren Conrardy, Tenley Nelsen, Brenna Palmer-Perry, Zoe Hill) 3:50.64
Third team: Sehome (Grace Kim, Wanling Kratzman, Joyce Kim, Sarah Leung) 3:56.46
