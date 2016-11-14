High School Sports

November 14, 2016 12:04 PM

Which Whatcom County volleyball players were selected to the All-NWC team?

By David Rasbach

Less than a day after coming within two games of winning a third straight Class 1A volleyball state title, Lynden Christian swept the top honors for the 2016 All-Northwest Conference Volleyball team, which was released Sunday night.

Senior outside hitter Hannah Rusnak was selected Most Outstanding Player of the Year by the league’s coaches, and Kim Grycel was selected Coach of the Year.

The Lyncs breezed to a NWC title during the regular season and advanced to the 1A state championship match without a loss, before running into Nine Mile Falls Lakeside, which ended LC’s hopes at a three-peat with a 25-17, 26-24, 17-25, 26-24 loss Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Lyncs senior libero Emmalee Bailey joined Rusnak on the first team.

Ferndale, which placed eighth at the Class 3A state tournament, placed senior outside hitter Whitney Walker on the first team.

Squalicum, which advanced to the state tournament for second time in four years, had junior outside hitter Emma Schroder make the first team.

After making it to the state tournament for the first time since 1991, Bellingham placed senior libero Sophia Lawrence on the first team.

The first team was rounded out by Burlington-Edison’s Rachel King, Lakewood’s Sidney Goodall and Jelly Perry and Anacortes’ Caitlin Ware.

Whatcom County players making the second team were Bellingham’s Jocelyn Johnson, Ferndale’s Hailey Pelton and Kylie Honrud, Lynden’s Abi Broussard, Lynden Christian’s Avery Dykstra, Nooksack Valley’s Katrina Gimmaka and Squalicum’s Abby Miller.

All-NWC volleyball

Most Outstanding Player: Hannah Rusnak (Lynden Christian)

Coach of the Year: Kim Grycel (Lynden Christian)

First team

Whitney Walker

Ferndale

Emma Schroder

Squalicum

Sophia Lawrence

Bellingham

Rachel King

Burlington-Edison

Sidney Goodall

Lakewood

Emmalee Bailey

Lynden Christian

Caitlin Ware

Anacortes

Jelly Perry

Lakewood

Second team

Sally Vaux

Anacortes

Afton Field

Burlington-Edison

Jocelyn Johnson

Bellingham

Hailey Pelton

Ferndale

Katrina Gimmaka

Nooksack Valley

Avery Dykstra

Lynden Christian

Abi Broussard

Lynden

Abby Miller

Squalicum

Kylie Honrud

Ferndale

