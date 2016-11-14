Which Whatcom County volleyball players were selected to the All-NWC team?

1:48 Bellingham honors veterans Pause

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

2:17 Rogue One: A Star Wars story (new international trailer)

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest the moon has been to Earth since 1948

1:27 C.J. Prosise smiling after wowing in 1st NFL start against Patriots

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

0:35 4-year-old had enough at this wedding

2:53 Chris Petersen discusses loss to USC