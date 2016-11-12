Lynden Christian vs. Lakeside volleyball gallery

Lynden Christian’s Sofia Fransen (6), Hannah Rusnak (14) and Avery Dykstra can’t handle a spike by Lakeside's Lexi Mikkelsen (6) during the championship match of the Class 1A Volleyball State Tournament Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Lakeside beat LC 3-1.
Lynden Christian senior Hannah Rusnak (14) spikes over Lakeside’s Joelle Mahowald (9) and Emily Sleeth (1) during the championship match of the Class 1A Volleyball State Tournament Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Lakeside beat LC 3-1.
Lynden Christian senior Hannah Rusnak (14) spikes past Lakeside’s Keeley Morrison (5) during the championship match of the Class 1A Volleyball State Tournament Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Lakeside beat LC 3-1.
Riley Van Hulzen comes back to the court to walk with fellow Lynden Christian senior Hannah Rusnak to the locker room following their 3-1 defeat to Lakeside during the championship match of the Class 1A Volleyball State Tournament Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Rusnak injured her ankle in the third set and was unable to return.
Lynden Christian senior Riley Van Hulzen (10) hits over Lakeside’s Joelle Mahowald (9) during the championship match of the Class 1A Volleyball State Tournament Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Lakeside beat LC 3-1.
Lynden Christian fans and players react as Lakeside scores the final points in a 3-1 win over the Lyncs during the championship match of the Class 1A State Tournament Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Lakeside defeats Lynden Christian 3-1 during the championship match of the Class 1A Volleyball State Tournament Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Lynden Christian Hannah Rusnak (14) spikes at Lakeside defenders during the championship match of the Class 1A Volleyball State Tournament Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Lynden Christian Hannah Rusnak (14) blocks a spike from Lakeside's Emily Sleeth (1) Lakeside during the championship match of the Class 1A Volleyball State Tournament Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Lynden Christian's Jacci Plenkovich (12), and Sofia Fransen (6), defend a spike during the championship match of the Class 1A Volleyball State Tournament Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Lakeside defeats Lynden Christian 3-1 during the championship match of the Class 1A Volleyball State Tournament Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
