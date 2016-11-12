High School Sports

November 12, 2016 8:54 PM

Sehome swimmers wrap up state finals against tough competition

By Tyler Urke

After swimming out of its mind Friday, Sehome came back to earth in the final of the Class 2A State Championships on Saturday at King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

The Mariners’ 200 medley relay team lost time off its preliminary time of 1 minute, 56.99 seconds but still finished sixth with a time of 1:57.34. Grace Kim (1:08.93) swam within a tenth of a second of her prelim time but still placed fifth and was Sehome’s top finish on the day. Coach Don Helling said it’s never a sure thing that times will improve.

“After really good prelims, we were happy with how things went,” Helling said. “The kids are smiling and ready to come back even better next year.”

Sehome had seven other individuals or relays competing in the consolation finals: Kim in the 200 individual medley (11th, 2:22.2), Maya Helms in diving (14th, 190.15), Sarah Leung (12th, 5:39.07) and Marianna Kemp (14th, 5:44.97) in the 500 freestyle, Joyce Kim (14th, 1:05.18) and Leung (16th, 1:15.39) in the 100 backstroke, the 200 freestyle relay (16th, 1:51.88) and the 400 freestyle relay (14th, 3:58.95). Kemp shaved six seconds off her preliminary time.

Helling said this is the toughest competition he’s seen from the 2A league.

“It’s pretty incredible the depth this league has,” Helling said.

Bellingham’s top finisher was in the consolation finals, as Avey Bathum took 11th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.35.

Whatcom County Class 2A

state finals results

200 MEDLEY RELAY

Swimmers

Time (Pl.)

Sehome

Joyce Kim

Grace Kim

Sarah Leung

Wanling Kratzman

1:57.34 (6)

Bellingham

Sydney Terrell

Avey Bathum

Chloe Steinkamp

Celeste Rehm

2:03.53 (12)

200 IM

School

Time (Pl.)

Grace Kim

Sehome

2:22.20 (11)

Chloe Steinkamp

Bellingham

2:25.23 (16)

DIVING

School

Points (Pl.)

Emma Kenoyer

Bellingham

189.80 (15)

Maya Helms

Sehome

190.15 (14)

500 FREESTYLE

School

Time (Pl.)

Sarah Leung

Sehome

5:39.07 (12)

Marianna Kemp

Sehome

5:44.97 (14)

200 FREESTYLE RELAY

Swimmers

Time (Pl.)

Sehome

Wanling Kratzman

Aidia Nyman

Marianna Kemp

Laura Thompson

1:51.88 (16)

100 BACKSTROKE

School

Time (Pl.)

Joyce Kim

Sehome

1:05.18 (14)

100 BREASTSTROKE

School

Time (Pl.)

Grace Kim

Sehome

1:08.93 (5)

Avey Bathum

Bellingham

1:13.35 (11)

Sarah Leung

Sehome

1:15.39 (16)

400 FREESTYLE RELAY

Swimmers

Time (Pl.)

Sehome

Grace Kim

Wanling Kratzman

Joyce Kim

Sarah Leung

3:58.95 (14)

Bellingham

Sydney Terrell

Celeste Rehm

Chloe Steinkamp

Avey Bathum

4:03.48 (16)

