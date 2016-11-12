Sehome swimmers wrap up state finals against tough competition

After swimming out of its mind Friday, Sehome came back to earth in the final of the Class 2A State Championships on Saturday at King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
The Mariners’ 200 medley relay team lost time off its preliminary time of 1 minute, 56.99 seconds but still finished sixth with a time of 1:57.34. Grace Kim (1:08.93) swam within a tenth of a second of her prelim time but still placed fifth and was Sehome’s top finish on the day. Coach Don Helling said it’s never a sure thing that times will improve.
“After really good prelims, we were happy with how things went,” Helling said. “The kids are smiling and ready to come back even better next year.”
Sehome had seven other individuals or relays competing in the consolation finals: Kim in the 200 individual medley (11th, 2:22.2), Maya Helms in diving (14th, 190.15), Sarah Leung (12th, 5:39.07) and Marianna Kemp (14th, 5:44.97) in the 500 freestyle, Joyce Kim (14th, 1:05.18) and Leung (16th, 1:15.39) in the 100 backstroke, the 200 freestyle relay (16th, 1:51.88) and the 400 freestyle relay (14th, 3:58.95). Kemp shaved six seconds off her preliminary time.
Helling said this is the toughest competition he’s seen from the 2A league.
“It’s pretty incredible the depth this league has,” Helling said.
Bellingham’s top finisher was in the consolation finals, as Avey Bathum took 11th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.35.
Whatcom County Class 2A
state finals results
200 MEDLEY RELAY
Swimmers
Time (Pl.)
Sehome
Joyce Kim
Grace Kim
Sarah Leung
Wanling Kratzman
1:57.34 (6)
Bellingham
Sydney Terrell
Avey Bathum
Chloe Steinkamp
Celeste Rehm
2:03.53 (12)
200 IM
School
Time (Pl.)
Grace Kim
Sehome
2:22.20 (11)
Chloe Steinkamp
Bellingham
2:25.23 (16)
DIVING
School
Points (Pl.)
Emma Kenoyer
Bellingham
189.80 (15)
Maya Helms
Sehome
190.15 (14)
500 FREESTYLE
School
Time (Pl.)
Sarah Leung
Sehome
5:39.07 (12)
Marianna Kemp
Sehome
5:44.97 (14)
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
Swimmers
Time (Pl.)
Sehome
Wanling Kratzman
Aidia Nyman
Marianna Kemp
Laura Thompson
1:51.88 (16)
100 BACKSTROKE
School
Time (Pl.)
Joyce Kim
Sehome
1:05.18 (14)
100 BREASTSTROKE
School
Time (Pl.)
Grace Kim
Sehome
1:08.93 (5)
Avey Bathum
Bellingham
1:13.35 (11)
Sarah Leung
Sehome
1:15.39 (16)
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
Swimmers
Time (Pl.)
Sehome
Grace Kim
Wanling Kratzman
Joyce Kim
Sarah Leung
3:58.95 (14)
Bellingham
Sydney Terrell
Celeste Rehm
Chloe Steinkamp
Avey Bathum
4:03.48 (16)
Comments