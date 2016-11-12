Bellingham volleyball eliminated from state in a heartbreaker

Bellingham volleyball lost its elimination match at the Class 2A State Tournament in one of the most agonizing ways imaginable.
The Red Raiders split the first four sets 22-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-14 against North Kitsap and were leading 14-11 in the final set until North Kitsap came back to take a 15-14 lead and were one point away from winning the match. Before North Kitsap could even serve, the official blew her whistle and signaled a Bellingham player had stepped on the line just underneath the official’s podium, a penalty which gave North Kitsap the winning point.
“I would have rather the ball hit my face,” coach Jessica King said. “It’s unreal that that’s how we lose.”
Despite the brutal loss, the Red Raiders had several players with big games. Jocelyn Johnson had 14 kills and eight blocks, Cassidy Fulton had 46 assists and Sophia Lawrence had 48 digs. As a team, Bellingham had 108 digs.
“I told them that one point doesn’t define them,” King said. “They shouldn’t feel bad at all about how they finished.”
