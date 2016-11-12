Squalicum volleyball’s historic season comes to an end

It was a season of firsts for the Squalicum volleyball team.
This season was the first time Squalicum beat Burlington-Edison and Ferndale, the first time Squalicum has made it to state since moving to 3A and the first time a 3A school from Whatcom County has won its first-round match.
And even though the Storm lost its last two matches and finished outside of the top eight teams during the Class 3A State Tournament, Squalicum had a historic season.
“It’s not like we played bad or anything,” coach Joe Amaral said. “Just winning in the first round was history for them so overall this season was great.”
The Storm lost its elimination match against Gig Harbor 25-14, 25-20, 25-20 Saturday. Gig Harbor had only lost twice this season, once against 4A Curtis High School and against Mercer Island on the first day of state.
Emma Schroder had nine kills for the Storm.
