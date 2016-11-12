High School Sports

November 12, 2016 12:06 AM

Sehome swimmers drop times in state prelims

By Tyler Urke

Multiple Sehome swimmers dropped time off their seeded spots on the first day of the Class 2A Tournament Preliminaries on Friday at King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Grace Kim had two races in which she improved on her district qualifying time. The first was in the 100 breaststroke, which she improved by one second with a time of 1 minute, 9.3 seconds, good enough to qualify for Saturday’s championship final. Kim also improved on her 200 individual medley by seven seconds with a time of 2:21.55, which earned her a spot in the consolation final Saturday.

The swim of the meet was Sehome’s first. In the 200 medley relay, the Mariners had the foursome of Joyce Kim, Grace Kim, Sarah Leung and Wanling Kratzman combine for the sixth fastest time (1:56.99) and a spot in the championship final. Coach Don Helling said it was the perfect way to get the day started.

“That was a huge boost because it got everybody pumped up,” Helling said. “We’re still a young group, so something like that is what I was hoping for.”

In the 500 freestyle, Leung (5:37.76) dropped time but was one spot away from sneaking into the final. Maya Helms did manage to sneak into the diving consolation final by finishing 14th (148.70 points).

Sehome also got each of its three relays, the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle, qualified to swim Saturday.

Bellingham’s top finisher was Avey Bathum in the 100 breaststroke as she placed 12th with a time of 1:13.48. The Red Raider relay squad of Sydney Terrell, Bathum, Chloe Steinkamp and Celeste Rehm also placed 12th (2:02.83).

Whatcom County Class 2A state preliminary results

200 MEDLEY RELAY

Swimmers

Time (Pl.)

Sehome

Joyce Kim

Grace Kim

Sarah Leung

Wanling Kratzman

1:56.99 (6)

Bellingham

Sydney Terrell

Avey Bathum

Chloe Steinkamp

Celeste Rehm

2:02.83 (12)

200 IM

School

Time (Pl.)

Grace Kim

Sehome

2:21.55 (12)

Chloe Steinkamp

Bellingham

2:24.78 (15)

Avey Bathum

Bellingham

2:28.65 (16)

DIVING

School

Points (Pl.)

Emma Kenoyer

Bellingham

159.50 (13)

Maya Helms

Sehome

148.70 (14)

Kinsey Hjelseth

Sehome

135.30 (17)

100 BUTTERFLY

School

Time (Pl.)

Kim Joyce

Sehome

1:10.10 (24)

100 FREESTYLE

School

Time (Pl.)

Wanling Kratzman

Sehome

1:00.21 (20)

Laura Thompson

Sehome

1:00.26 (22)

500 FREESTYLE

School

Time (Pl.)

Sarah Leung

Sehome

5:37.76 (9)

Marianna Kemp

Sehome

5:50.56 (15)

Celeste Rehm

Bellingham

5:51.79 (17)

200 FREESTYLE RELAY

Swimmers

Time (Pl.)

Sehome

Wanling Kratzman

Aidia Nyman

Marianna Kemp

Laura Thompson

1:50.97 (16)

Bellingham

Jacq Fabian

Olivia Miley

Liliana Gilster

Veronica Woodward

1:57.35 (23)

Lynden

Damara Gerbrandt

Aleya DeBoer

Payton Umbaugh

Ally VanDatta

1:53.39 (19)

100 BACKSTROKE

School

Time (Pl.)

Joyce Kim

Sehome

1:04.63 (11)

Miranda Blackburn

Sehome

1:07.71 (23)

100 BREASTSTROKE

School

Time (Pl.)

Grace Kim

Sehome

1:09.03 (5)

Avey Bathum

Bellingham

1:13.48 (12)

Sarah Leung

Sehome

1:14.41 (14)

400 FREESTYLE RELAY

Swimmers

Time (Pl.)

Sehome

Grace Kim

Wanling Kratzman

Joyce Kim

Sarah Leung

3:56.65 (10)

Bellingham

Sydney Terrell

Celeste Rehm

Chloe Steinkamp

Avey Bathum

4:04.62 (15)

SOURCE: WIAA.com

