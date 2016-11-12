Sehome swimmers drop times in state prelims

Multiple Sehome swimmers dropped time off their seeded spots on the first day of the Class 2A Tournament Preliminaries on Friday at King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Grace Kim had two races in which she improved on her district qualifying time. The first was in the 100 breaststroke, which she improved by one second with a time of 1 minute, 9.3 seconds, good enough to qualify for Saturday’s championship final. Kim also improved on her 200 individual medley by seven seconds with a time of 2:21.55, which earned her a spot in the consolation final Saturday.
The swim of the meet was Sehome’s first. In the 200 medley relay, the Mariners had the foursome of Joyce Kim, Grace Kim, Sarah Leung and Wanling Kratzman combine for the sixth fastest time (1:56.99) and a spot in the championship final. Coach Don Helling said it was the perfect way to get the day started.
“That was a huge boost because it got everybody pumped up,” Helling said. “We’re still a young group, so something like that is what I was hoping for.”
In the 500 freestyle, Leung (5:37.76) dropped time but was one spot away from sneaking into the final. Maya Helms did manage to sneak into the diving consolation final by finishing 14th (148.70 points).
Sehome also got each of its three relays, the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle, qualified to swim Saturday.
Bellingham’s top finisher was Avey Bathum in the 100 breaststroke as she placed 12th with a time of 1:13.48. The Red Raider relay squad of Sydney Terrell, Bathum, Chloe Steinkamp and Celeste Rehm also placed 12th (2:02.83).
Whatcom County Class 2A state preliminary results
200 MEDLEY RELAY
Swimmers
Time (Pl.)
Sehome
Joyce Kim
Grace Kim
Sarah Leung
Wanling Kratzman
1:56.99 (6)
Bellingham
Sydney Terrell
Avey Bathum
Chloe Steinkamp
Celeste Rehm
2:02.83 (12)
200 IM
School
Time (Pl.)
Grace Kim
Sehome
2:21.55 (12)
Chloe Steinkamp
Bellingham
2:24.78 (15)
Avey Bathum
Bellingham
2:28.65 (16)
DIVING
School
Points (Pl.)
Emma Kenoyer
Bellingham
159.50 (13)
Maya Helms
Sehome
148.70 (14)
Kinsey Hjelseth
Sehome
135.30 (17)
100 BUTTERFLY
School
Time (Pl.)
Kim Joyce
Sehome
1:10.10 (24)
100 FREESTYLE
School
Time (Pl.)
Wanling Kratzman
Sehome
1:00.21 (20)
Laura Thompson
Sehome
1:00.26 (22)
500 FREESTYLE
School
Time (Pl.)
Sarah Leung
Sehome
5:37.76 (9)
Marianna Kemp
Sehome
5:50.56 (15)
Celeste Rehm
Bellingham
5:51.79 (17)
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
Swimmers
Time (Pl.)
Sehome
Wanling Kratzman
Aidia Nyman
Marianna Kemp
Laura Thompson
1:50.97 (16)
Bellingham
Jacq Fabian
Olivia Miley
Liliana Gilster
Veronica Woodward
1:57.35 (23)
Lynden
Damara Gerbrandt
Aleya DeBoer
Payton Umbaugh
Ally VanDatta
1:53.39 (19)
100 BACKSTROKE
School
Time (Pl.)
Joyce Kim
Sehome
1:04.63 (11)
Miranda Blackburn
Sehome
1:07.71 (23)
100 BREASTSTROKE
School
Time (Pl.)
Grace Kim
Sehome
1:09.03 (5)
Avey Bathum
Bellingham
1:13.48 (12)
Sarah Leung
Sehome
1:14.41 (14)
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
Swimmers
Time (Pl.)
Sehome
Grace Kim
Wanling Kratzman
Joyce Kim
Sarah Leung
3:56.65 (10)
Bellingham
Sydney Terrell
Celeste Rehm
Chloe Steinkamp
Avey Bathum
4:04.62 (15)
SOURCE: WIAA.com
