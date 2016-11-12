High School Sports

November 12, 2016 12:02 AM

Squalicum volleyball works past jitters to win first state match

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

It took a set for Squalicum’s volleyball team to settle in, but once the jitters passed, the Storm beat Roosevelt 3-1 on Friday during the Class 3A State Tournament at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.

“It’s something we were hoping wasn’t going to happen,” coach Joe Amaral said. “I just let them work through it, and once we cleaned that up and played our game, we were a lot better.”

The Storm took the match 20-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-20.

Squalicum turned missed serves into aces the rest of the match as senior Gwen Schorr led the way with five and also had four kills and 21 digs. Emma Schroder had a double-double with 15 kills and 15 digs. Libero Alyssa Dickerson had 22 digs, and Chalae Wolters finished with five kills and five blocks.

The Storm dropped its next match 3-0 to Mount Spokane, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18. No other information was available at press time.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

View more video

Sports Videos