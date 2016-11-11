Squalicum’s Wong has more to prove heading into state finals

Squalicum’s Sydney Wong may have had a good day for her team, but after the Class 3A State Tournament Preliminaries on Friday, she’s out to prove she’s got more left in the tank.
Wong had two of the Storm’s four top-three finishes in the qualifying heats for Saturday’s finals. In the 100 freestyle, she placed second with a time of 52.47 seconds and in the 200 freestyle she placed third (1:53.31).
Coach Randy Elsner said after the 200, Wong was fired up.
“She’s a competitor and she was kinda bummed that she didn’t get first place,” Elsner said. “She told me it felt kind of easy and that she could do better tomorrow.”
Also finishing in the top-3 for the qualifiers for the Storm was Yanran Le. Le captured second in both the 200 individual medley (2:08.07) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.55).
Squalicum’s biggest improvement from the district tournament last weekend was its 200 freestyle relay team’s time. The squad of Tiana Varang, Le, Kristina DeKoster and Wong jumped from being 16th to finishing third in the qualifier (1:40.50). This also set a school record which is the third in the last two years for the Storm relay teams.
Ellary Boyd of Ferndale qualified for the consolation final Saturday in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.21.
Whatcom County 3A state swimming preliminary results
200 MEDLEY RELAY
Swimmers
Time (Pl.)
Squalicum
McKenzie Pham
Jessica Lann
Madyson Flaming
Kristina DeKoster
2:02.51 (24)
200 FREESTYLE
School
Time (Pl.)
Sydney Wong
Squalicum
1:53.31 (3)
Kyrie Fairbairn
Ferndale
2:01.67 (21)
200 IM
School
Time (Pl.)
Yanran Le
Squalicum
2:08.07 (2)
50 FREESTYLE
School
Time (Pl.)
Tiana Varang
Squalicum
25.07 (12)
Ellary Boyd
Ferndale
25.21 (15)
DIVING
School
Time (Pl.)
Helene Synnott
Squalicum
N/A (7)
Jordan Cucksey
Squalicum
N/A (23)
100 FREESTYLE
School
Time (Pl.)
Sydney Wong
Squalicum
52.47 (2)
Kyrie Fairbairn
Ferndale
56.85 (22)
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
Swimmers
Time (Pl.)
Squalicum
Tiana Varang
Yanran Le
Kristina DeKoster
Sydney Wong
1:40.50 (3)
100 BACKSTROKE
School
Time (Pl.)
Tiana Varang
Squalicum
1:00.81 (11)
100 BREASTSTROKE
School
Time (Pl.)
Yanran Le
Squalicum
1:04.55 (2)
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
Swimmers
Time (Pl.)
Squalicum
Sydney Wong
Sophie Booth
Yanran Le
Tiana Varang
3:44.42 (12)
SOURCE: WIAA.com
