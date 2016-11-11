High School Sports

November 11, 2016 10:59 PM

Squalicum’s Wong has more to prove heading into state finals

By Tyler Urke

Squalicum’s Sydney Wong may have had a good day for her team, but after the Class 3A State Tournament Preliminaries on Friday, she’s out to prove she’s got more left in the tank.

Wong had two of the Storm’s four top-three finishes in the qualifying heats for Saturday’s finals. In the 100 freestyle, she placed second with a time of 52.47 seconds and in the 200 freestyle she placed third (1:53.31).

Coach Randy Elsner said after the 200, Wong was fired up.

“She’s a competitor and she was kinda bummed that she didn’t get first place,” Elsner said. “She told me it felt kind of easy and that she could do better tomorrow.”

Also finishing in the top-3 for the qualifiers for the Storm was Yanran Le. Le captured second in both the 200 individual medley (2:08.07) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.55).

Squalicum’s biggest improvement from the district tournament last weekend was its 200 freestyle relay team’s time. The squad of Tiana Varang, Le, Kristina DeKoster and Wong jumped from being 16th to finishing third in the qualifier (1:40.50). This also set a school record which is the third in the last two years for the Storm relay teams.

Ellary Boyd of Ferndale qualified for the consolation final Saturday in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.21.

Whatcom County 3A state swimming preliminary results

200 MEDLEY RELAY

Swimmers

Time (Pl.)

Squalicum

McKenzie Pham

Jessica Lann

Madyson Flaming

Kristina DeKoster

2:02.51 (24)

200 FREESTYLE

School

Time (Pl.)

Sydney Wong

Squalicum

1:53.31 (3)

Kyrie Fairbairn

Ferndale

2:01.67 (21)

200 IM

School

Time (Pl.)

Yanran Le

Squalicum

2:08.07 (2)

50 FREESTYLE

School

Time (Pl.)

Tiana Varang

Squalicum

25.07 (12)

Ellary Boyd

Ferndale

25.21 (15)

DIVING

School

Time (Pl.)

Helene Synnott

Squalicum

N/A (7)

Jordan Cucksey

Squalicum

N/A (23)

100 FREESTYLE

School

Time (Pl.)

Sydney Wong

Squalicum

52.47 (2)

Kyrie Fairbairn

Ferndale

56.85 (22)

200 FREESTYLE RELAY

Swimmers

Time (Pl.)

Squalicum

Tiana Varang

Yanran Le

Kristina DeKoster

Sydney Wong

1:40.50 (3)

100 BACKSTROKE

School

Time (Pl.)

Tiana Varang

Squalicum

1:00.81 (11)

100 BREASTSTROKE

School

Time (Pl.)

Yanran Le

Squalicum

1:04.55 (2)

400 FREESTYLE RELAY

Swimmers

Time (Pl.)

Squalicum

Sydney Wong

Sophie Booth

Yanran Le

Tiana Varang

3:44.42 (12)

SOURCE: WIAA.com

